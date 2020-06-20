It was time to focus on a growing son and hang up the track shoes for Ray White.
White has called it a wrap as a track coach after almost three decades overall including the past eight years as the head boys coach at Barbers Hill. He spent most of his career at Lewisville before coming to Mont Belvieu.
“It’s time,” White said. “I remember talking to an old coach one time and the subject of retirement came up and he said, ‘when you know, you know,’ and I kind of knew. It wasn’t anything sudden: It was something I had been thinking about, but it didn’t end the way I wanted to with all this crazy COVID stuff, but it’s how it happened.
White, committed his next few years to watch his son Gabe, an incoming freshman at Barbers Hill, enjoy his high school years.
“He’s not going to be around much longer when he’s going to be gone and graduate,” White said. “I want to spend more time with him. He does run track, but even though some were saying, ‘well, you get to coach your son now,’ but you also have about 80 other kids you have to coach. It’s about quality time and the other things he was missing outside of athletics due to my coaching duties. I wanted to make sure I didn’t miss anymore.”
He also took a new job working at Robert E. Lee High School as a freshman biology teacher since he had to relinquish his post at Barbers Hill due to the dual-role contract as teacher/coach he had signed.
“I am excited about it and looking forward to change: Change is good too,” White said. “I will have more time and still enjoy teaching in the classroom. I may start working on my administrative certificate. I will still be involved with track and field. I am on the board of the Texas Track and Field Administration and will get my official certification to referee and start meets.”
He will be greatly missed by the Eagles.
“Coach White did a great job with our boys track program during his time as head coach,” girls head coach Stacy Tucker said. “He was able to have success at the district, regional, and state levels with his boys and some of them are still competing collegiately. Coach White also worked well with our female hurdlers. They were very successful under his tutelage and respected him a great deal.”
Barbers Hill athletic director Tom Westerberg appreciated White leaving to spend more time with his son. White also coached freshman football working with the defensive backs in Westerberg’s program.
“Ray and his son are big into Eagle Scouts and Ray was missing some of that stuff in the spring that they go to,” Westerberg said. “He was just ready to make a move.
“He’s a great track coach and very knowledgeable in track. He did a good job for us at the freshman level for football. He was good with kids.”
White was known as a master of stitching together a team mentality.
“Another of Coach White’s strengths was helping the kids to really become a cohesive team,” Tucker said. “They learned to truly support each other, both on the track and in some hard situations in life. Those are lessons the kids will carry with them long after their athletic days are over.”
White had some great successes at Barbers Hill with three district titles and 2017 was arguably his best team.
“We’ve always had really competitive teams,” White said. “I’ve been pleased with what our teams have done here. Three years ago we won district pretty handily and were a dominating team.”
White said his best team was a Class 5A state runner-up squad at Lewisville in 2008, which had the most points for a runner-up in state history.
“The year before we would have won state by a margin,” White said.
White coached a total of 81 state qualifiers, nine medalists and six champions in his career.
“There are parts that I am going to miss,” White said. “It’s been a thrill. There are so many people that played a role and you can’t always thank them all including Coach Westerberg who gave me a chance and the kids too. They are always going to be special to me.”
