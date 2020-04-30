BH frosh named soccer Newcomer of the Year
Barbers Hill freshman Cadence Sanders has been named the District 21-5A Newcomer of the Year for the Lady Eagles girls soccer team.
The Lady Eagles had clinched a top-three district spot at 7-3 and were headed to the Region 3 bi-district playoff round before the season was shuttered.
First-team selections along with Sanders were senior Paige Sanders, junior Demi McGraw and senior Dalexa Rodriguez.
Lady Eagles that earned second-team recognition were junior Madeleine Johnson, freshman Jacie Meredith and junior Allison Gatlin.
Honorable mention picks were sophomores Emily Green and Ashlynn Bolieu.
Local players help boost UT-Tyler softball
It may not have been the idea, but two area high school alums still saw their team make its mark. The University of Texas-Tyler, in the middle of a transition from NCAA Division 3 to 2, is still a national power after being ranked fifth in the final National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll for the abbreviated 2020 season.
Two players, junior outfielders Tristin Anders (Barbers Hill) and Haleigh Swinney (Crosby) contributed to the Patriots’ success. Anders started in all 20 games and batted .283 with two homers and 16 RBI while Swinney also started every game and hit .365 with five RBI as a top-of-the-order batter.
The Patriots went 17-3 in the competitive Lone Star Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.