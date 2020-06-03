GCM hurler headed to Indian Hills CC

Goose Creek Memorial senior baseball player Nate Butler has signed a Letter of Intent to attend Indian Hills Community College, a Division I NJCAA program, in Centerville, Iowa. The program is in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and Butler noted an established relationship with the current coaching staff helped make his decision.

