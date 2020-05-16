The Robert E. Lee softball team recently announced its end of season academic award recipients as Rebecca Archibald, Bianca Cuevas, Lindsey Fox, Megan Fox, Sierra Hartman, Breanna Holland, Linzie Jarvis, Madeline Johnson, Cierra Lee, Johanna McKay, Mariah Mendieta, Nicole Price and Evelyn Rull were named to the 22-5A Academic All-District Team. Megan Fox was also chosen to the Academic All-State Elite Team by the Texas High School Coaches Association. “I am extremely proud of our team for working as hard in the classroom as they do on the field,” REL head coach Denise Atmar said. “I am sad to be losing my wonderful seniors but cannot wait for next year.” Top row from left are, assistant coach Justin Powell, assistant coach Mary Grosjean, Jarvis, McKay, Megan Fox, Lee, Cuevas, Hartman and Atmar. Bottom row from left are Lindsey Fox, Mariah Mendieta, Nicole Price, Breanna Holland, Evelyn Rull, Madeline Johnson, Rebecca Archibald and Reese Garcia.
