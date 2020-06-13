Jade Lewis’ college softball career ended in dubious fashion.
The COVID-19 pandemic wrecked her and so many collegiate athletes’ spring season and for the Barbers Hill alum (Class of 2016), it effectively ended her career in March.
But, Thursday, Lewis was given at least some salvation by immortalizing her career in an academic sense.
The Lamar Cardinal was announced as a COSISA Second-Team Academic All-American and was the first from her university to receive academic All-American honors after accruing 90-plus community service hours and a 4.0 GPA.
“It was heartbreaking for me because I have a lot of passion for this game, but it is cool to see great things come from this season,” Lewis said. “Today was really awesome. I told my parents I remember being a sophomore in high school and trying to decide where I wanted to play softball. I prayed the Lord would guide me where I was supposed to be, and I would compete with the best.
“Seeing my name from Lamar University and next to players from Power 5 schools and really great players from around the country, was remarkable and awesome for me. Being recognized for the time and effort for the time I put into softball and academics is (rewarding).”
Lewis led Lamar (9-12) with a .422 batting average and a .550 on-base percentage. She added nine extra base hits as a designated player.
“The cake got flat this year, but I tried to make the best of every opportunity I could,” Lewis said of the epidemic. “I was a pitcher at times, but my pitching stats weren’t the best. I was good with my doubles (8), but I didn’t have enough time to hit a home run. I was prouder of my on-base percentage. I wasn’t hitting the home runs or the bombs, but I was glad to be able to get on-base for my teammates.”
Lewis is heading to Texas Woman’s University to begin her post-graduate work in the physical therapy program for the next three years.
She majored in exercise science and minored in psychology these past two years at Lamar after transferring from Southern Mississippi.
“Texas Woman’s was my choice school,” Lewis said. “Their staff is really awesome. I am nervous, but excited to get started there.”
