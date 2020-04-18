RSS basketball coach mindful in light of organ donation

The coronavirus impacts people in different ways. For Greg Smith and his mother Jeanette, it is not to be trifled with.
Greg lives his life around children. He doesn’t spend money on cable television. It was only within the past two years he bothered to have internet installed at home.
Time spent on television has typically been spent teaching at Sterling High School where he also serves as the head coach of the boys basketball program and assistant campus athletic coordinator.
Greg is one of the people for whom social distancing is a form of life insurance that makes any trip outside the home a nerve-racking adventure. It is a feeling he shares with Jeanette.
It was Jan. 13, 2013 that Smith gave his mother a kidney.
“That is the big one I am susceptible for,” Greg said. “Not as much as my mother. But I am a little susceptible. The hospital has sent me stuff to watch about the virus.
“I need to be careful but I think everybody needs to be careful.”
Jeanette, who has been a fixture at her son’s games throughout his career along with Mel her husband and Greg’s father, is extremely susceptible to COVID-19. During the transplant, he said they had to kill off her immune system to make the match.
“She has to be careful in public places, she can’t go to public pools or lakes and avoids crowds if necessary,” he said.
“We have met twice, stayed in the parking lot and stayed 15 feet away.”
Greg said he brought supplies and enjoyed being able to visit. They have met at a Taco Bell and he sat in the back of a truck while his parents sat in the back of an SUV and visited.
“Mom said this is killing me,” he said. “I can’t give my son a hug right now.”
Right now, Jeanette and Mel are in a hotel room in Minnesota. Her mother, Lee Freeman, is in a nursing home in ill health. After a lot of soul searching, they decided to make the trip to be there.
“I was petrified,” Jeanette said. “We knew we had to come up. I wanted to be nearby, if she passes there will be things that have to be done. It did not come easy. We sat and talked about it. I would never have been able to live with myself.”
Jeanette said it was scary, but she makes masks and had several from her dialysis treatments. They also have plenty of other supplies like sanitizer and Lysol. Jeanette said they knew when they left there would be no access to the nursing home where Lee is at and they have spent their time in the hotel room.
“We hoped we could see her through the window, but they won’t let us,” she said. “It is weird, not sure what think about at this point. We do not leave the hotel room.”
Before leaving home, Jeanette said she did not venture out of the house except to see Greg. She recently watched a webinar from her transplant doctor who said there are not too many transplant patients who have gotten COVID-19 and attributed it to them already being cautious.
Jeanette has another reason for dotting her I’s and crossing her t’s.
“I want to show Greg I am taking care of myself,” she said. “I want to thank him for what he did, and I am very careful.”
Like any mother, she thinks the world of Greg and considers him to be the most thoughtful person in the world bias or no bias.
“My husband had a heart attack in August when we were her in Minnesota and he couldn’t drive home,” she said. “Greg flew up and drove us home. He does things he does not have to do for his students that nobody knows about.
“I told him I do miss seeing him and sitting together, even at his games. We uberred to his games and I do miss seeing him and that connection. That is really the hardest part.”
Greg said trips outside the front door have been limited to the school twice, and out for groceries. Each trip to the store can be an uncomfortable experience.
“I get very nervous, I don’t like it when people aren’t abiding by the rules, brushing up against you and getting too close,” he said. “Just going down an aisle makes me nervous. People don’t think the rules apply to them and I know it is difficult for everybody.”
There will be a day when people enter back into the workforce and the district will reopen its doors to the public. Greg said he is hopeful the system looks out for the people’s best interests.
“Half the people are mad at the governor for not reacting soon enough and others are mad because they think he overreacted,” he said. “I just hope moving forward people understand there are so many scenarios out there and just because they feel okay doesn’t mean everybody else is.
“They may be sick for a couple of days, but it could be life-threatening to someone else. The whole country needs to be aware how fast this disease can spread.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.