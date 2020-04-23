The canceling of the spring sports season was quite a blow for Barbers Hill High School athletics.
Barbers Hill was on a path to have a boisterous spring as softball (19-2, Class 5A state ranked), baseball (11-2, Class 5A state ranked), tennis (challenging for District 21-5A title), track (district title contenders) and golf (potential regional qualifiers) were all off to blazing starts while girls soccer was qualified for a region 3 bi-district playoff.
“Like every other coach, player and team across the state, I’m extremely disappointed that our season was cut short,” softball head coach Aaron Fuller said. “I completely understand the decision because of these circumstances, but my heart breaks for my players, especially the seniors who didn’t get to finish their high school careers. These girls have been working their tails off and had set themselves up to possibly win a state championship, but unfortunately, they won’t have that opportunity.”
The softball team loses pitcher Jessica Mullins, shortstop Hayley Freudenberg, third baseman Summer Gigout and catcher Hanna Webb.
Girls track coach Stacy Tucker had a solid squad behind strong performances by veterans and talented youngsters.
“We understand that the safety of all involved is the top priority, but it is still a hard pill to swallow,” Tucker said. “The kids have put in so much hard work since August, and even before, and for them to not get to reap the benefits of that effort is tough.”
Tucker said that fortunately, her athletes are mentally tough to get through the experience.
“In our program, we have always tried to emphasize to the kids that some things in life are out of our control and all we can do is decide how we will respond to them; will it make you stronger or tear you down?” Tucker said.
“This situation is the perfect opportunity for the kids to make the choice to learn and grow from a difficult obstacle that was thrown in their paths.”
Barbers Hill golf will also see plenty of missed opportunities.
“Just like all of the athletes on our team, I am devastated about the loss of our season, but at the same time, we are all keenly aware that the health and wellbeing of our teammates, family, and friends far outweigh our desire to play a few holes or run a few bases,” golf coach Richard Miles said. “The loss of playing time is secondary to the loss of companionship we all enjoy every time we are together. I miss the laughter and smiles the kids bring to practice: They keep me young.”
Tyler Thames, head coach for Barbers Hill tennis, saw a potential strong conclusion to an impressive season end before it really got going.
“So it is on with life for Sydney Underwood, Emily Tilton, Amy London, Krissa Wright, London King, Makayla Treviño, Lindsey Del Angel, Stephen Wong, Jason Hillhouse, Kaysen Barker, and Mason Daniels,” Thames said. “The Barbers Hill family wishes you the best of luck and thank you for your tremendous dedication to the tennis program. Those that follow will continue the tradition of excellence.
“As a coach, I will begin preparing for next season, but those 11 seniors need to remember all the lessons they have learned through athletics and competition. I know they will be extremely successful in life: They have learned to preserve and overcome.”
