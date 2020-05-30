It looks like the Barbers Hill softball team can now say it can ‘Be Like Mike.’
Head coach Aaron Fuller announced Thursday that the Lady Eagles have been officially recognized as an Elite Nike Softball program, one of 10 the shoe giant tabs as a top one in the country.
“We get to call ourselves a Nike Elite Softball program and we will wear Nike uniforms for the next five years,” Fuller said. “I’m guessing they selected us because of our sustained history of excellence.”
Fuller said that the team’s uniform budget would benefit from this selection.
Team USA pitcher and University of Tennessee alum and All-American Monica Abbott made the announcement welcoming the Lady Eagles into the Nike program.
“This is an awesome honor for not only our current players, but our past players as well,” Fuller said. “Year after year of deep playoff runs and high-level athletes have propelled our program to be recognized as one of the top programs in the country. I’m happy for these girls. It does put a target on our backs, but hopefully this will help motivate our girls to continue winning and continue carrying on the legacy of those who came before them.”
