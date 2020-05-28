Goose Creek Memorial girls soccer coach heads a contingent of area coaches and athletes that earned the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches’ 2020 All Region/All State recognition.
Huizar was named the Region 3 Coach of the Year while GCM goalkeeper Syndie Gustavus was named honorable mention All-State.
GCM forward Tania Rodriguez earned honorable mention All-Region 3 recognition.
“To be selected 5A Region III Coach of the Year is pretty humbling,” Huizar said. “Region III covers a lot of area in Texas and to be recognized by my fellow coaches in the region is pretty special. As coaches we go into the season with the focus of creating a culture, team goals, individual goals, and ultimately building a path for our players to be successful. To see the success and recognition my players received this season based on their hard work is the most gratifying thing for me to see.
“To be recognized for this coaching award is just a cherry on top.”
Crosby boys players, defender Joey Encinia (1st-Team All Region) and forward Steven Godinez (2nd-Team All Region) also earned honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.