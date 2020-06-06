Sterling High School former goalkeeper Jose Marquez is heading to Ranger (TX) Community College this fall following a move from his younger days as a defender and striker.
Marquez, heads to Ranger after only two years between the posts and noted that he can use this move to find an NCAA Division I home after two years at the college.
“I am grateful and excited to play at Ranger College and will continue to train hard in hopes of transferring after playing,” Marquez said.
Marquez moved to goaltender his junior year, manning the position for the junior varsity squad. He moved to the varsity this past season and credited coach Archie Wright for his support in helping him realize the dream of signing to play at the next level.
Marquez signed with Ranger in April.
