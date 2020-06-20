The City of Baytown needed a respite from the daily trials of living under the shadow of a pandemic and adult league softball was just the ticket for some.
The Parks and Recreation Department got off to a roaring start to the summer as it played host to start of a number of softball leagues.
For the softball leagues’ players and fans this was a move toward normalcy while still trying to be as cautious as possible under lingering threat of the coronavirus.
“The first week has been really good and refreshing and it’s been good to see everyone back and they are glad to be back at the ballpark,” Lauren Siple, Athletic Program Coordinator for Baytown Parks and Recreation, said. “Everyone has an optimistic attitude, but everybody is taking a cautious approach and come to the ballpark knowing what to expect using safety features like social distancing. It’s good vibes and weather all the way around and you can’t complain about that.”
Siple said diamond sports like softball are almost tailor-made to getting people out of the house and exercising while respecting social distancing measures.
“If you play the game right and keep your distance in the dugouts and the fields and coming out here you can be as safe as you can,” Siple said. “It’s the way to get out and get exercise and keep your official distance. It’s a way to get a way and abide by the guidelines.”
The leagues playing – Tuesdays’ summer 1 men’s slow-pitch and Thursday’s coed - now have a total of 22 teams which does not include the Senior Leagues and the regular weekly participation by teams who sign up to use the fields.
“I was just hoping people would want to come back and play,” Siple said. “It’s about keeping a good environment and my goal and vision was that during quarantine we weren’t allowed to really go out and we wanted to make the ball park look the best it could be and that would attract people to also play.
“I was making sure that while no one was here that these fields were being taken care of.”
Kailey Henderson feels fear isn’t the game to play.
“I am just happy to be back with my friends,” Henderson said. “I work at a boutique and we were still working, but we haven’t let people in, but we did a lot online, so we had to get stuff ready. We need to get back to normal. It’s a real thing and I know some people going through and it has taken a toll on their lives, but we got to get back to normal and just be smart about it. Wash your hands, people.”
Schon Brooks was glad to be out and play in the co-ed league and get out of the house.
“This is a well-needed break,” Brooks said. “This isn’t a full contact sport, and this is nice as far as social distancing. I am confident that we are safe.
“It means a lot. We’ve been cooped up in our houses.”
