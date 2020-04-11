Days removed from Texas A&M announcing the possibility that its football program may kickoff the 2020 season in October, other programs seem to be focused on keeping a traditional start.

“We do not have any updates as of now,” Texas Tech director of athletics communications, Matt Dowdy said. “Our administration is in constant contact with Big 12 and NCAA leadership, and we’ll provide any updates if any changes are made.”

This refrain was common among a number of representatives of state universities as a lot will remain on hold in terms of decision making as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to burn through the county.

Lamar University Athletic Director Marco Born echoed Dowdy.

““As of this time, we have not altered any schedules for the Fall 2020 semester,” he said. “But we continue to keep a close eye on the situation.”

Ryan McGinty of Texas Southern University’s sports information department noted the school and its decisions on athletic contests being in a “holding pattern.”

Scheduled College Football season openers

Baylor: Sept 5 at Mississippi

Houston: Sept 3 vs. Rice

Rice: Sept. 3 at Houston

Sam Houston State: Sept. 5 vs. Tarleton State

Southern Methodist: Sept 5 at North Texas

Texas: Sept. 5 vs. South Florida

Texas A&M: Sept. 5 vs. Abilene Christian

Texas Christian: Sept. 5 at California

Texas Southern: Sept. 5 at Prairie View

Texas Tech: Sept. 5 at Texas-El Paso

Incarnate Word: Sept. 3 at Nwestern St.

Houston Baptist: Sept. 5 at N. Texas St. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.