Days removed from Texas A&M announcing the possibility that its football program may kickoff the 2020 season in October, other programs seem to be focused on keeping a traditional start.
“We do not have any updates as of now,” Texas Tech director of athletics communications, Matt Dowdy said. “Our administration is in constant contact with Big 12 and NCAA leadership, and we’ll provide any updates if any changes are made.”
This refrain was common among a number of representatives of state universities as a lot will remain on hold in terms of decision making as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to burn through the county.
Lamar University Athletic Director Marco Born echoed Dowdy.
““As of this time, we have not altered any schedules for the Fall 2020 semester,” he said. “But we continue to keep a close eye on the situation.”
Ryan McGinty of Texas Southern University’s sports information department noted the school and its decisions on athletic contests being in a “holding pattern.”
Scheduled College Football season openers
Baylor: Sept 5 at Mississippi
Houston: Sept 3 vs. Rice
Rice: Sept. 3 at Houston
Sam Houston State: Sept. 5 vs. Tarleton State
Southern Methodist: Sept 5 at North Texas
Texas: Sept. 5 vs. South Florida
Texas A&M: Sept. 5 vs. Abilene Christian
Texas Christian: Sept. 5 at California
Texas Southern: Sept. 5 at Prairie View
Texas Tech: Sept. 5 at Texas-El Paso
Incarnate Word: Sept. 3 at Nwestern St.
Houston Baptist: Sept. 5 at N. Texas St.
