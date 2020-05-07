Capri Wilson of Goose Creek Memorial High School has signed a national Letter of Intent to compete on the Texas A&M Corpus Christi track team.
Wilson, a transfer from Port Arthur Memorial in 2018 following two state appearances in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay, came to GCM and was the District 22-5A champion and runner-up in the two events last spring. Wilson was second place in the area track meet and a regional finalist in the 100-meters.
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi head track & field coach Brent Ericksen expects Wilson to make an immediate impact in sprinting events. “Capri also runs the relays and has been a part of UIL State championship qualifying teams, as well as making it to the state meet in the 100m, a challenging feat especially as a freshman.”
