Even though the sports world is on hold, almost every American professional league continues to scramble throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to stay on task and remain relevant.
So, we are besieged with news from the National Football League because it has to do that and Major League Baseball since its season is being eaten away.
The National Basketball Association and National Hockey League both saw their playoffs essentially terminated although they hold out hope we could get back to normal sooner than later – even if the former may mean more dead people for the sake of making money (yes, Americans we are now officially the nation we escaped from 500 years ago to eventually become the United States of America).
But a couple of items have popped up recently that makes you take pause and realize they need to be addressed:
The NFL’s Competition Committee rule change proposals
Here is what we could see when the NFL kickoffs once again with some of the new rules that we could potentially see.
• Expand defenseless player protection to the kickoff and punt returner: Well, at some point player protection will include quarterbacks surrounded by the Russian army, but why not. I mean head shot and tackles at the knee should be ruled out to the point of having the guilty parties suspended a year, so hey, got to start elsewhere.
• Prevent teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while time runs: You mean we could see games last only three hours and 15 minutes and not three hours and 22 minutes? Count me in!
• Expand automatic replay review to include instances that were negated by penalty: Um, yeah.
• New onside kick alternative would allow a team who is trailing in the game an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring 4th and 15 from the kicking team’s 25-yard line: The XFL may have been canceled (again), but clearly it is alive and well in the NFL. Sure, why not?
• Restore overtime to 15 minutes and minimize impact of coin toss: Yes, and yes!
• Provide new option for defense to start game clock earlier after declining a penalty: You mean we could knock the game down from three hours and 15 minutes to three hours and 11 minutes? Sign me up, again!
• Add a booth umpire as an eighth official: Add another idiot to the mix? Pass.
• Add a senior technology adviser to help assist the crew: Add another idiot to the idiot to the mix? Pass squared.
Major League Baseball is considering doing away with the American and National Leagues for the 2020 season.
There have been plenty of scenarios the league has thrown out there to figure out how to salvage the campaign since it was cut down before it even began due to the pandemic.
The idea would be to split the 30 teams between Arizona and Florida based on the geography of their spring training sites, constructing realigned Cactus League and Grapefruit League divisions during what would be an abbreviated season.
Playing baseball in Arizona in the summer? When there is only one facility that has a roof? Well, considering I spent my middle school, high school and college playing years in Arizona I would say, hard pass. The players will be in jeopardy from the excessive heat which could be a bigger risk to healthy young men than COVID-19 ever could be.
As for playing in Florida. It’s muggier than Arizona and hot enough. Throw in a couple of hurricanes and now they have to reschedule the reschedule. Pass.
But they should just play every team once, with 28 series of three games and one series of four games with their biggest rivals for an 88-game season if they get started in June.
Otherwise? Don’t look at me, I am not the commissioner!
Alan Dale is the Sports Editor for The Baytown Sun. He can be reached at alan.dale@baytownsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.