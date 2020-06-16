Area coaches may have lost two-plus months to finish the sports season and hope for some fantastic results before riding off into the 2019-20 sunset, but that did not keep many from performing some incredible feats before COVID-19 wrecked the calendar in March.
Coaches were asked to nominate those they felt had given the best performances of the season and expectedly, many endorsed members of their athletic staff. Equally impressive was a number of opposing coaches voting for their rivals and the jobs some of them did.
A number of coaches were noted for their ability to turnaround programs in one season.
The top three coaches in terms of number of testimonials in relation to results came from Goose Creek Memorial and Crosby High Schools as Roman Huizar (girls soccer), Tom Westerberg (football) and Jerry Prieto (football) earn top honors.
But that doesn’t mean others didn’t warrant mention.
Anahuac
The Panthers saw football coach Greg Neece, volleyball coach Lauren Brandon and basketball coaches Cornelius Brown (boys) and Antoinette Brown (girls) all get heavy endorsements.
Neece, who got the football team to the playoffs in year one, endorsed the Brown husband-wife team, while Brandon saw her girls jump from four to 15 wins.
“Cornelius and Antoinette took over programs who only had one district win each in the previous season,” Neece said. “The boys three overall wins and the girls had four overall wins. Antoinette coached her girls to 11 wins and Cornelius coached his team to 16 overall and six district wins.”
Brandon’s team improved from four wins to 17.
Crosby
Edwin Egans led a young Crosby boys’ basketball team to a District 22-5A title and the Region 3 quarterfinals. The majority of the Cougars firepower is back this winter.
Sterling High School
The spring season was shut down, but the Rangers baseball team was 10-3 and moving into the role of District 21-6A favorite.
“Sterling baseball has become notorious for hard-nosed, tough, scrappy players and that is because they follow the footsteps of their leader,” RSS boys basketball coach Greg Smith said. “Coach Shibley had a real chance to make a decent run this year if not for the Covid breaking up the season. Every year it seems that Sterling baseball graduates a talented group of seniors, and yet he always has the next group prepared. This is a strong point for a strong leader.”
Tennis coach John Tremmel also received endorsements for the program’s strong play in the fall and increasing success in the spring.
Goose Creek Memorial
Shannon Carter took over the Patriots football team that may have only bumped up to 3-7 from 2-8, but his many endorsers note the team’s improved competitiveness on the scoreboard and culture change for the better. With a young roster coming back, 2020 could be special.
As for the top coaches, it didn’t take too much work to find peers speaking on their behalf.
In fact, Westerberg spoke glowingly about Prieto who turned around an 0-3 season to go 6-5, advance to the Region 3 area round and finish second in District 12-5A II to Barbers Hill.
“I am going with Jerry Prieto,” Westerberg said. “With the circumstances that he came into job budget wise and how late that he got there, he did a great job coaching it into the playoffs and winning.”
Crosby tennis coach Stephen Olmstead was impressed with Prieto’s debut.
“The football team had missed the playoffs the fall before and he was able to turn things around in a short while and with a staff that consisted of new and old coaches,” Olmstead said. “He is also receiving my nomination not only for the coaching job he did with football but how he has handled all of the sports and coaches as AD and tried very hard to make all the kids feel like they are a part of the program and not just the team he coaches.”
Westerberg received multiple endorsements like Huizar, and Prieto and one came from Bryan Harris, the first-year Barbers Hill girls basketball coach.
Westerberg went 11-2 got the Eagles to the Region 3 semifinals – for the program’s first Class 5A playoff wins – and won the District 12-5A II title.
“Coach Westerberg has proven to be an exceptional leader of an athletic Program as well,” Harris said. “He genuinely cares about all the programs at Barbers Hill. Coach Westerberg has such a positive mindset on how to treat a student-athletes always putting the athlete above everything else.”
Robert E. Lee football coach Tim Finn also endorsed Westerberg.
“They were extremely consistent week to week,” Finn said. “We played them each of the last two years and I think their program took a huge jump from 2018-19.”
Goose Creek CISD athletic director Dr. Bernard Mulvaney endorsed Huizar who combined five seniors with five freshmen to go from just below .500 last spring to 21-1-1.
“Going 21-1-1…says it all,” Mulvaney said. “None of the coaches below can say that type of year and tragically did not finish.”
Carter also endorsed his girls soccer coach.
“The season they were having was second to none,” Carter said. “Your only loss coming to a perennial power like Friendswood in a 1-0 game speaks volumes on the season and the job they were doing. He runs an extremely structured program and the kids play with exceptional effort and that to me is a sign that you have not only given great instruction but have captured the athletes’ hearts.”
