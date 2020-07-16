Pic

The Texas Shock 2k11 8U team went undefeated to capture the USFA World Series in Panama City. The team posted a 94-5 record this summer. Pictured in the bottom row from left, Yuliana Garcia, Clarissa Piña, Layla Werner, Suhina Shetty. Kaylein Estrada and Alynna Valdivia. Middle row from left, Ava Guerra, Yullisa Lopez, Alexcia Caballero, Kennidi Evans and Deanna Keigley. Back row from left are Daniel Guerra, Aubree Werner, Hector Estrada and Jose Garcia. 

