A historic soccer season for the Goose Creek Memorial girls kept on adding to the memory hit parade with the All-District 22-5A team announcements.
Senior Tania Rodriguez was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while classmate Syndie Gustavus was named Goalkeeper of the Year, freshman Kennedy Tristan has been selected Newcomer of the Year and Roman Huizar was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Rodriguez had 22 goals and nine assists while Tristan finished with 26 goals and 13 assists this spring.
Gustavus gave up only 10 goals this year for less than a .5 goals-against-average.
The Lady Patriots were 21-1-1 overall and 11-1 in district play – their only loss was a late, 1-0 defeat against Friendswood who they were to play March 20 for the title, but the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am super upset about our season being cut short, but I am so glad that I was able to have an amazing team for my freshman year,” Tristan said. “They really helped boost my confidence and I wouldn’t have been able to win my award without them.
“I think it’s crazy that I won Newcomer of the Year but it’s really cool to see all the hard work I put in pay off.”
Also earning all-district first-team honors were seniors Lauren Benavides, Jailynn Lopez and Fatima Medrano while freshman Gloria Martinez also earned the honor.
Senior Tania Gonzalez was a second team pick while freshmen Kayleen Figueroa, Ariana Veliz and Hailey Pequeno joined her on that list.
Erica Arterburn, Brianna Dillow and Gloria Medina earned honorable mention.
Also receiving first-team honors were Robert E. Lee’s senior tandem of Gabriela Leija and Diana Luna and Crosby senior Bailee CoVah and junior Keila Cruz.
Second-team recognition went to REL junior Carmen Campuzano and sophomore Sarah Salinas and Crosby senior Andrea Calzoncint and junior Jackie Hernandez.
Honorable mention went to REL’S three seniors Evany Flores, Sofia Padilla and Lourdes Vega and Crosby’s Celina Guzzo (junior), Kenelin Hernandez (sophomore) and Amelia Howrey (freshman).
The academic all-district recipients were GCM’s Vanessa Mendoza and Arterburn, Benavides, Dillow, Medina, Gonzalez, Lopez, Medrano, and Rodriguez, and Crosby’s Viviana Armenta, Olivia Davis, Chrissa Jacobson, Alonso, Calzoncint and CoVan.
