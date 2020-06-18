A solid number of softball players saw their chance to play squashed when both the Baytown Girls Fastpitch Softball Association and the Mont Belvieu Youth Softball Association canceled their seasons.
In Baytown, league president Sergio Chavez noted the league – which had 160 registered players before the pandemic struck – had a number of participants that “decreased below what we need to maintain a season,” as a number of families decided to either not play due to the virus or made other plans for summer and could no longer participate.
Chavez said the families of players who haven’t aged out would receive a $50 credit for the 2021 season and those aging out of the program could get a $50 refund. Each player enrolled on a $100 registration fee that would go toward uniforms at approximately $80 and the remainder pays insurance and processing fees.
“We gave everybody an opportunity to come back and everybody was saying yes,” Chavez said. “We had two or three days of practice and then the feedback was that they decided not to come back.”
The decision to cancel the season occurred at the Friday board meeting. He added the league would eat the cost of giving families the $50 credits and refunds.
However, the raffle, originally scheduled for March, will take place online at 6:30 tonight on the league’s Facebook page.
Chavez said $22,000 was raised for the first, second and third-place raffle prizes, which includes a Honda 4x4 four-wheeler ($5,500), a Go-Pro ($445) and a Visa gift card ($200). The league also paid $700 for the league to pay for the printing of the tickets.
The remaining monies the league will retain go toward future field upkeep, maintenance and equipment such as balls and chalk, according to Chavez. The league also pays $1,000 for background checks on all field volunteers, Chavez added.
He added the league could take some of the rollover money from the raffle and use it to aid rebates for next season.
USA Softball collects the insurance which is applied through an entire year and that money does not get refunded.
Chavez said the league is looking at options to get those players still wanting to get on the diamond a chance to play before the summer is out.
In Mont Belvieu, the cancellation of the league was focused on keeping everyone safe.
Mont Belvieu families can either get a $50 refund or carry a discount into a potential fall ball season. Registration was $120 per player with $94 “committed.” To get the $50 refund – which includes $26 refunded from the original registration, the league would allocate fundraised money to fulfill that amount.
Mont Belvieu league president Steven George said the decision did not come easy.
“It breaks my heart, it really does, but at the same time being over an organization I have to have due diligence that everyone is safe,” George said. “We want to play and come together but being safe is first and foremost.”
George said 306 kids signed up for the spring season and when they postponed play into the summer, early responses looked promising. However, when the state cleared for play, the league saw huge decrease in the numbers due to players being unavailable.
They had 29 teams originally scheduled to play and in the four divisions, each had at least three teams with eight or less players wanting to return, and many would also not show up for practice.
“It’s hard to maintain all of that,” George said. “It was the numbers, the lack of being able to fully control social distancing and we had some potential exposures to COVID where those families did the self-quarantine, but that said it for us. This thing is real, and we didn’t want to risk it spreading anymore.”
