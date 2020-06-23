A final farewell for year’s top athletes
In a sports year where technically a full calendar of contests was not carried out, one is pressed to come up with “a” singular Athlete of the Year.
Many of those nominated were top performers for one season and some of that ilk attempted to perform into the spring but were denied a finish due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, with so many unfinished resumes, the 2019-20 Baytown Sun Athlete of the Year has morphed into a recognition of top performers during the year.
Those that made the list were nominated by coaches and the selection was based on criteria including an athlete having been named an all-Region 3 pick or higher, a District MVP, or a top performer in multiple sports
Robert E. Lee
Senior quarterback Ijenea Wooley was selected by REL head coach Tim Finn due to his signal caller finding a way to battle amid so many injuries to the team.
“The injury to Keke Davis really hurt our offense the final four games, but he was still voted offensive MVP two years in a row in 2018 and 2019,” Finn said. “He led a struggling Lee football program back to life. He also participated in basketball and track during his career at Lee.”
Ross S. Sterling
Excelling in volleyball, basketball and track, junior Bailee St. Romain was one example of how to do it all.
“There come many challenges with being a three-sport athlete,” St. Romain said. “Making sure your body stays in good health is important because through playing the different sports you work different muscles for long periods of time. Constant stretching and treatment even when you are not hurt really helps.
“Another challenge I commonly run into is feeling like I’m behind once I switch sports because I take a break for my body mentally and physically. So, the first week in the new sport is always a little difficult but I usually get used to everything after the first week.”
Goose Creek Memorial
Tania Rodriguez had a strong exit to her prep athletic career as she excelled in cross country and also helped lead the girls soccer team to a 21-1-1 record and a week from beginning a hoped-for playoff run.
“Tania Rodriguez in all my 15 years of coaching is one of best athletes/people I have ever had the opportunity to work with,” GCM girls soccer and cross country coach Roman Huizar said. “She comes from an awesome family and very supportive parents.”
She is the only runner in GCM girls harrier history to have medaled in every division in the same season.
This year she was a top 10 finisher in four races and finished ninth at the District 22-5A meet while ending up 54th at regionals.
Rodriguez finished the soccer season with 22 goals and nine assists.
Barbers Hill
Football coach Tom Westerberg had no problem nominating outgoing senior quarterback Christian Kaopua whose only season under center led the Eagles to unprecedented heights.
Kaopua’s lone year with Barbers Hill led to an 11-2 record, unblemished District 12-5A II crown and first ever Class 5A playoff wins.
Also, volleyball senior Trinity Hennigan got a nod for leading the Lady Eagles to a district title and area round playoff appearance.
Not bad after missing the first month of the season with an ankle injury.
Freshman Dalanna Carter, who broke on to the scene as the district MVP and already a Power 5 girls basketball recruit also garnered a nomination.
Crosby
GCM head football coach Shannon Carter nominated Crosby junior quarterback Reggie Branch and the Cougars leader Jerry Prieto seconded the motion.
“Reggie is one of the most dynamic and underrated players in the state,” Prieto said. “He helped take our offense to another level last year and accounted for six touchdowns in each of our two playoff games.”
Crosby finished 6-5 after an 0-3 start and Branch stepped in after the fourth game.
Anahuac
Foster Kruezer was a four-sport letterman in football, basketball, track and baseball.
He was the 3A-I District 12 Offensive Player of the Year in football and received multiple platitudes due to his performance.
He started in basketball and averaged 6.3 ppg and 7.1 rpg while also running thee track events and pitched and manned centerfield for the baseball team. He will attend Vernon College on a baseball scholarship.
“Foster is the epitome of what a high school athlete should be,” Anahuac football coach Greg Neece said. “He participated and excelled in four sports by being a fierce competitor who always gave everything he had. Foster was also a great practice player and set the example of how to compete in practice. He has an incredible work ethic and is very much loved and respected by all of his teammates.”
