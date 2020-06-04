Gander exceeds expectations
In some cases, being the most improved player could include the moniker of comeback kid.
Robert E. Lee senior Joseph Jones is one of those cases.
The Ganders football player returned after getting injured in the first half of his first ever varsity game in 2018.
Now? He is a college-bound athlete at the NCAA Division II level.
He returned with a vengeance last fall, finishing with 115 tackles – 47 of those solo – 15 of them for loss, 26 pass breakups, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns, one of which came against Westbury, the same team he lost his junior campaign against.
It adds up to being the Baytown Sun’s No. 2 Most Improved Player for the year.
“Going into this past football season, we all kind of penciled Joseph in as a starter, however, none of us anticipated that he would have the impact he did on our football team,” REL head football coach Tim Finn said. “He was a low maintenance guy that took care of business on and off the field.”
Jones was a captain for a 5-5 REL squad and earned a scholarship to Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
“It would have been very easy for him to give up, being an extremely late bloomer,” Finn said. “He was our most valuable defensive player, most improved player and our comeback player of 2019.”
For Jones, it was just a year that met the expectations he set forth.
“I knew it was my last chance to play at the next level, so I just went out and played hard every game,” Jones said. “When it first happened, I was second guessing myself a lot. I wasn’t sure what I was going to do after high school. I didn’t think I was going to ever get a scholarship. I started talking to the trainers and my PTs and they were talking about how I was going to get back right.
“I was just nervous about what would happen.”
Jones put in the work and came back to be a beast in the REL secondary.
“I came out and I felt comfortable out there like I had never gotten hurt before,” Jones said. “I had some bad games, but I would probably give myself a seven for the season. I could have done better; I could have done more: Communicating more and been more of a leader. I was a little timid because I hadn’t played the last season and felt I had to prove myself before I could be a leader.”
Ten games later and Jones proved it all the way to a scholarship and a promise kept.
“When I first got the offer, I got super excited because I told my (grandfather, Jack Jones) before he died that I’d play at the next level and I kept playing sports for him,” Jones said. “I played for him. At one point I wanted to stop because I was so small, but he kept pushing me to keep playing.
“I wanted my college paid for and to keep playing football. This kept pushing me to keep going to school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.