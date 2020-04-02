Charli Collier wanted to make a difference in humanity’s war against the COVID-19 virus, so she appealed to people’s hearts in the middle of the pandemic.
The Barbers Hill graduate and current University of Texas women’s basketball sophomore has created a gofundme fundraiser in hopes of pulling in at most $500,000 to help the fight against the virus which has infected over 900,000 and killed over 45,000 people worldwide and 200,000 and 4,400 in the United States alone as of Wednesday afternoon.
“I had a lot of time on my hands and wasn’t going to be doing much, but stay at home and inside, so I was thinking what I could to help,” Collier said. “I am only at about $1,000, but everything helps.”
Collier spoke with her mother Ponda and her head coach at UT, Karen Ashton about some ideas and is aiming to raise money to go toward places like the Houston Food Bank and the United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County.
Collier was also guided by Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger’s move to raise a $1M.
“I was like I’d raise $500,000 and could achieve that goal – not that I couldn’t raise a million – but I wanted to get this one,” she said. “I just wanted to make some money for these organizations and just give back. Even if I don’t make the $500,000 goal, it’s still doing something. It’s going straight to them.”
The NCAA has relaxed its rules to allow players to use their likeness toward a charitable cause since the pandemic fears and realities have grown to their current heights.
“It was just a matter of time and it’s the right time, especially right now,” Collier said. “I think a lot of student-athletes are going to start doing this. It’s good for the NCAA and shows we are not just about ourselves and we can use our platforms for better causes and hopefully can do more stuff like that.”
The reality of the pandemic hit Collier three weeks ago when the Big 12 basketball tournament was canceled while the Lady Longhorns were en route to Kansas City for the event.
Ultimately, the entire postseason was abandoned and a promising year for UT and Collier, who was named First Team All-Big 12 came to a crashing halt.
“It’s sad when a season ends, especially how it ended, but there isn’t anything we can do about it,” Collier said. “We have to accept the fact that the decision was made for a good reason. The season we were having, we were on a good pace and playing really well. It’s kind of a bummer, you know.
“But this was definitely needed and to limit the spread. I understand the reasons for it.”
Collier’s fundraiser account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vevzz-charli-collier039s-covid19-relief-fund.
