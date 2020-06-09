Ganders make an impact
Two Robert E. Lee Ganders, two tremendous impacts on their respective programs.
One, REL junior Keke Davis, felled by a serious ankle injury, saw his absence leave a huge void for the REL football team that started the season 4-2 and without him, finish 5-5 and out of a coveted playoff spot.
The other, Bryce Contreras returned to the REL baseball team following almost being killed by a foul ball in 2019 and missing the majority of the season. The Ganders began a turnaround before the COVID-19 pandemic seized control and all sports ended.
Both Ganders stories were easily the No. 4 (Davis) and No. 3 Baytown Sun Top Sports Moments of the Year for 2019-2020.
No. 4 Down goes Keke
The junior Davis was a beast on the field and could do anything asked – he especially excelled as a running back and as a member of an improving secondary.
He was knocked out of the Nederland game and was out for the rest of the season.
“As we all know, injures are part of the game, but for the REL football program, the injury to Keke was about as damaging and deflating as it gets for any athletic program at any level,” REL head coach Tim Finn said. “Another memorable moment was the kids bouncing back the next week, going on the road for a comeback win vs. Dayton. Lee football had not won a district road football game in at least six years. That was huge step in the program. It was accomplished by overcoming many obstacles and to comeback on the road showed a lot of heart and grit.”
But Davis’ loss resonated as he filled so many roles.
“We lost our starting running back, safety, punt returner, kick returner and deep snapper just after halftime—and it was all the same play,” Finn said of that fateful October evening. “That was what that injury meant to our football team He is a great player and teammate with great work habits. He will volunteer to help the team in whatever capacity needed. He loves the game, loves to compete and does not back down from any challenges. He did all those things for our team and asked to do more.”
Davis was able to return to the basketball team after the Christmas break, but the damage to the football team’s hopes had already been done.
No. 3 Contreras: Come back from near death
A near death experience with a line drive foul ball nearly cost Bryce Contreras his life in the spring of 2019.
A year later, he was on the field playing for an improved Ganders team.
“Through his hard work and dedication, he was in the Robert E. Lee HS baseball starting line-up on opening day,” REL head coach David Schmidt said. “Although this season was shortened, Bryce came back and played at a high level. It actually was amazing to watch. He went from being struck by a foul ball and spending a long time in the hospital to playing at a very high level.
“Bryce always told me he would play again this year, and he did. He started in all of our games, and I believe he hit .400 for the year.”
Schmidt also noted that Contreras’ presence seemed to send a strong sense of self throughout the roster.
“The kids seemed to rally around Bryce, which was great to see,” Schmidt said. “When you think about everything Bryce has been through you realize what an amazing story this is and what an awesome kid Bryce is.”
Assistant coach Trent Padgett was also duly impressed.
“I’m really proud of this kid,” he said. “A brain injury robbed him of a lot of his junior year and Coronavirus took most of his senior year. The fact a kid that loves baseball so much and won’t have to end his career like that with the injury, makes me happy.”
Contreras is headed over to Kerrville to play Division III baseball at Schreiner University.
“It’s surreal and I wouldn’t be where I am at without my family, coaches and teammates,” Contreras said. “It’s not something I would have thought would have happened in my life. I believe everything happens for a reason and it made me appreciate baseball and my teammates more. I am so lucky to have them in my life.
“I never thought going to play college baseball would have happened after almost dying last year. It’s a dream come true.”
