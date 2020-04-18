As a spring sports season fell under threat, a number of area seniors and juniors, have watched a big opportunity to audition for scholarships shrink to threatening levels.
After Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the order of all schools being closed for the remainder of the school year, clearly the high school sports season was rendered over.
With sports having been suspended since mid-March, this has all negated a number of lost opportunities to date and potential threats to summer club and AAU sports for baseball, softball, track, golf and tennis athletes in Texas, depending on how the national government proceeds.
“This situation has prevented my players from competing in district and regionals and allowing them to have the chance to see how far they can go against the top competition in the state and allowing them to see that they could in fact compete at the college level,” Sterling head tennis coach John Tremmel said. “I know a lot of times at the regional tournament, college coaches will come out and watch. A lot of times this is the moment where my players realize that their tennis career is coming to an end and that college tennis might be an option.
“Not having this chance to compete and get noticed definitely makes it tougher for them to make the decision of playing college tennis.”
Goose Creek Memorial baseball coach Brian Williams is disappointed for the seniors who may have had a chance to get noticed prior to the shutdown.
“This virus has been tough for seniors,” Williams said. “A lot of college coaches are trying to recruit kids but since kids can’t come work out for them, they are having to rely on videos of players. The college coaches I have spoken to are planning on having evaluation camps but are not certain when, they are on pause like us.
“I have always told our kids to get video of themselves out to get noticed. I actually recommend that for all our players and then I start calling coaches. Our seniors this year are getting calls from schools, getting videos out and I’m still contacting coaches. I believe it will work out for them.”
Football recruiting coordinator for Barbers Hill, Kyle Westerberg says a lot of recruits from spring sports will likely have to redshirt their freshmen years to make up the lost time on the field and also being able to get in collegiate shape. He also noted that a lot of recruitment for many spring sports begins the summer previous to the senior year and via the club circuit.
Barbers Hill senior baseball player Connor Dunham also made note that since the college spring sports were canceled and all seniors were allowed another year of eligibility, it has caused potential roster logjams and dilemmas in creating the numbers.
“Not only does that take up a spot for us, but there are now five classes going to play college baseball next year,” Dunham said. “Scholarships are a limited amount and adding another class makes it that much harder to get a scholarship. Hopefully, they give more scholarships. If they don’t, there will be a lot of people walking on. There are going to people who thought they had scholarships for a certain amount that might get cut big time.
“I have been sending out videos and resumes just trying to show people I am still here I am still good. That’s all I can do right now, because I can’t go out and play.”
In many cases, track athletes – judged by times, heights and lengths rely on a strong final season to get recruited.
“The pandemic has definitely hindered the recruiting process, especially for those seniors whose final season has been lost,” Sterling track coach Ronald McDowell said. “For many track and field athletes, a senior season is crucial, because times begin to drop and jumps get bigger as the athlete matures. Without the data, you have to convince college coaches to take a leap of faith that the potential that you see in an athlete pans out for them.
“I have been maintaining contact with several coaches who had planned to visit us during spring break and the week after. It appears that these coaches still have interest in our athletes, but nothing is certain until papers are signed.”
McDowell continues to
talk to colleges in hopes of some last-minute offers to his athletes.
“One of the tools that I have been using is a performance progression graph that can show a college coach where an athlete has been and where future performances may be based on all provided data,” McDowell said. “My athletes have also been reaching out to coaches with performance resumes - I think that this year more than most, the direct contact that the athlete makes with a prospective college will be the most important determining factor in their recruitment.”
Sterling senior Khafre Williams says he is confident things will work out for him even though the situation doesn’t help his cause. He said he has an opportunity to compete at Highland Community College in Kansas.
“It’s a bump in the road because it stopped a lot of stuff based on a lot of traffic,” Khafre Williams said. “That last race at Barbers Hill was where I was actually breaking the 49s in the 400 and that would send me on as one of the top athletes. I am also thankful for my coach getting looked at at least.
“I will just continue working out and stay focused on one goal and not think about what is actually going on. I am happy for what I have, but I wish I could have gotten that exposure in the beginning of the season, but I am going to stick with what I have got and make the best of it.”
