Chapa

Goose Creek Memorial’s JohnHenry Chapa has committed to play baseball at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas this fall. The Bulldogs are an NAIA program. “I am very proud and excited for him,” GCM head coach Brian Williams said. “He has put in a lot of work on the field and in the classroom. He was a three-year starter for us. He is going to get the opportunity to continue his education and play ball, it doesn’t get any better than that. I believe he will have an immediate impact when he gets there.” 

