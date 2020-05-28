The Baytown Sun
Charlotte was one to forget for the Cory Roper Racing Team Tuesday night in the NC Education Lottery 200 Charlotte Speedway.
Roper and the No. 4 CarQuest Auto Parts Ford F-150 team arrived in Charlotte without any practice in what was his 19th start on the NASCAR Truck Series. It was his second career race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Roper started 23rd and kept pace, running as high as 15th in Stage 1 and 11th in Stage 3. With 26 laps remaining, Roper radioed into his pit crew that he had lost power and his truck showed no fuel pressure.
He subsequently fell to the back of the pack and finished 32nd.
Chase Elliott went on to win the Charlotte 200, holding off Kyle Busch placing second. 20-year-old rookie Zane Smith came in third.
Roper will return to racing June 6 when he looks for a better finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.