Barbers Hill girls basketball players Jaelin Holden and Dalanna Carter earned postseason accolades for their hoops efforts this past week.
The senior Holden was selected as one of the players to participate in the 20202 Greater Houston Area Girls Basketball Association All-Star game that has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said they wanted to at least announce the all-star selections even if a game wasn’t to take place.
“I’m very happy and proud to have received this award,” Holden said. “There’s many seniors that leave the season without any recognition, so I am blessed to be one of the ones who did. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without my great team, so I thank them in every way possible.”
Holden was one of the veterans on a 32-5 team that advanced to the Class 5A area round of the playoffs after clinching an undefeated District 21-5A title.
Holden also flexed her cerebral abilities, receiving recognition as a selection to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 2019-20 Basketball Academic Class 5A All-State Team.
Carter wrapped her breakout freshman season by being tabbed as a member of The Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 5A All-State team.
Carter was named the District 21-5A Player of the Year and the Baytown Sun’s Select Team Player of the Year.
