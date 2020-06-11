The Ganders have seen a rise in participation in the football program as it returned to the practice field this week as state prep sports teams were able to get back into action.
It’s been almost three full months since Texas high school athletes were able to play or practice and the enthusiasm was apparent.
Robert E. Lee head football coach Tim Finn has overseen separate workout sessions for girl and boy athletes in the mornings.
“It was awesome to see everyone that came to workouts on opening day,” Finn said. “We had a great turnout. As expected, we had to make a couple adjustments to original plan, but coaches did a good job of that. The kids of course were very excited to see one another, special time for kids and staff.
“Attendance was by far the best in my four years here. The girls had 50 and boys had approximately 90 show up.”
Gander football and baseball player Jacob Vasquez says this week’s heat isn’t winning out over the excitement of returning to action.
“Your body gets used to the heat,” he said. “It’s keeping me out of the house. I get to work with my friends and my brothers. Once you are on that field and at work, you don’t think about (the pandemic) anymore. You get away from reality and what’s going on the world and can focus on football.”
