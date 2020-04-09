It’s a reboot for many Goose Creek Memorial High School sports heading into what will be an eventual offseason.
According to Susan Passmore, Goose Creek CISD Director of Communications and GCM athletic director Shannon Carter, both basketball coaches Marcus Ebow (boys) and Briceida Razo (girls) and softball coach Cirby Vest will no longer lead their programs.
According to Passmore, Ebow was reassigned within the district while Razo and Vest tendered their resignations and will be no longer employed by GCCISD once their contracts expire at the end of the school year.
Carter said the Patriots will announce Ebow’s replacement within the week.
Ebow, who did not return messages for comment, was head coach for the GCM boys for four years and finished 57-69, including this campaign’s 18-16 mark that ended a game short of the Class 5A postseason. That record was the best of Ebow’s tenure.
Ebow did lead the Patriots to a playoff berth in his second season. GCM finished fourth in District 21-6A with a 14-18 mark, advancing to the bi-district round against Deer Park where it dropped a 74-65 decision.
It was the second time in school history the boys team advanced to the playoffs and only the third time since the 1980s a Goose Creek CISD boys team made the playoffs.
The girls hoops program was led by Razo for only this past season as the Lady Patriots finished 21-15 overall and second in District 22-5A. The Lady Patriots advanced to the Region 3 area round where they lost 69-24 to Richmond Foster.
Razo said she left for “personal reasons” and indicated she will finish up at the end of the school year as a teacher and leave GCM.
Vest was in the middle of her first year in charge of the Lady Patriots softball squad which had a 4-12 record when the season was put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.