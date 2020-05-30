A number of athletes rose from humble beginnings to earn the respect and notice of coaches and many others during the past 2019-2020 sports campaign.
These athletes – over three dozen nominated by area coaches – were sophomores through seniors who showed noticeable development from underclassmen to varsity ball or were formerly on the big club and went from unassuming role player to impact performer.
Considerations were made for the length of season and level of competition while coaches gave various testimonials for their athletes.
The Baytown Sun’s No. 5 Most Improved Player hails from Crosby and comes off being named the Baytown Sun’s No. 3 Top Newcomer for varsity sports – boys basketball player Sean Elkinton (see the May 21 issue of the Baytown Sun).
Elkinton went from contributor on the freshmen team, scoring nine points and grabbing four rebounds per game, to averaging a double-double starting for the District 22-5A champs and Region 3 quarterfinalist.
“Sean’s improvement began last spring in the off-season,” Crosby head coach Edwin Egans said. “His commitment to daily open gym sessions, AAU competition, and weekly summer strength training workouts allowed Sean to develop at a rapid pace. As Sean’s physical improvement became clear, he also made great strides mentally understanding his role and how he could be successful on the team.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Fatima Medrano, senior, soccer CB, Goose Creek Memorial: Medrano was part of a defense that gave up 10 goals in 23 games and scored a total of 10 goals and recorded seven assists this season. She was a 1st-Team All-District Selection: “She has come a long way,” GCM head coach Roman Huizar said. “What’s unique about her this season was she was the team MVP. She can play any position and she did for me. When a player went down, she was the first one I put in that spot. She came into this season with a really good mind frame. In years past it’s been more about her getting better, this year she decided to make the team better.”
Medrano is weighing her options of playing junior college soccer.
Faith Guidry, junior, softball, Barbers Hill: “Faith was on our JV as a freshman and a sophomore,” Barbers Hill head coach Aaron Fuller said. “She and her dad would constantly be putting in extra work in the batting cages, in the bullpen and one the field. She made our varsity softball team this year and was doing very well for us before the season came to an abrupt end.”
Khafre Williams, senior, track and field, Sterling: Williams became an impact runner for the Rangers in the 400-meters. He started the 2019 track season running a 55.75 and finished the season with a 53.59 and 12th place at the district meet. Williams started track season running a 53.44 with a third-place finish at Deer Park, a 52.07 and a second-place finish at Clear Lake, another runner-up finish at Barbers Hill and anchored the 4x400 relay team to a come from behind win passing both GCM and Porter at the finish, with an impressive 49.8 second split time.
Lauren Benavides, senior, girls soccer RW, Goose Creek Memorial: She scored 14 goals and had six assists off the right wing for a 21-1-1 team as she offered toughness and that needed spark at opportune times.
“She was a player that had a lot of potential, great work rate, and very determined, however it didn’t often translate onto the field,” Huizar said. “She came in this season with a very different mentality and we were able to get on the same page with what needed to be done. She is one of the toughest and most strong-willed players I have ever had the pleasure of coaching.”
Landyn Fanus, junior, football, Anahuac: The junior went from 137 yards rushing and a touchdown to 894 yards and seven scores this past season. The running back also caught 150 yards worth of passes, scoring four times as a 1st-Team All-District player.
Bryce Johnston, junior, football, Goose Creek Memorial: The Patriot was a solid, if not spectacular starter in 2018, but elevated his play to become the leader of this year’s much-improved defense. He led GCM with 50 tackles and tied for the sack lead with four. “He is the motherboard of our defense and is the proverbial coach on the field,” GCM head coach Shannon Carter said. “He was a second team all-defense selection at linebacker and will be vital to any success we experience next year.
Jessica De La Fuente, senior, girls cross country/track, Barbers Hill: The Lady Eagle dropped 40 seconds in the cross country 2-mile run and 1:32.4 in the 5K. “Last year, she was a middle of the pack runner and didn’t count as a scorer at district or regional,” BH head coach Stacy Tucker said. “This season, she was consistently near the top and was my second finisher at district and first at regional. Over four track meets, she dropped 22.5 seconds off 3200-meters and five seconds off 1,600-meters.”
Zyon Clark, sophomore, football, Anahuac: He went from two to 29 catches and 41 to 607 yards with five touchdowns to lead the district in receiving in a breakout sophomore year.
Rachel Sarlls, sophomore, girls basketball, Barbers Hill: A role player her freshman year, Sarlls played a big part for a 32-win team scoring 10.5 ppg, grabbing four boards and nabbing two steals a night. “Her defense and rebounding have vastly improved and she is starting to feel comfortable attacking the basket,” Lady Eagle head coach Bryan Harris said.
Elizabeth Easley, senior, volleyball, Goose Creek Memorial: The Lady Patriot doubled her kill and dig totals for a 35-win and playoff team. “Elizabeth really stepped up from last season in a huge way,” former GCM and now Barbers Hill head coach Casey Veen said. “In 2019, she filled our need for a middle blocker. She accepted this role with an amazing attitude, because she is not technically a middle. This year, she stepped into a familiar role, as an outside hitter. She was also elected captain by her teammates. Elizabeth did a lot for her teammates and for the GCM program.”
Gentry Busch, senior, baseball, Sterling: Coming off Tommy John surgery, Busch upped his batting average from .310 to .444 and wasn’t released to play until the day of the season opener.
Josh Herrera, senior, baseball, Barbers Hill: Quite the leap from the Eagle who after 13 games in 2019 had zero at bats and this spring batted .407 with 12 RBI.
Jeremy Benson, senior, basketball, Sterling: After stepping away from the program in 2018-19, Benson became the team’s sharpshooter from deep and average 8.9 ppg while hauling in 3.7 rpg.
Rex Thompson, senior, baseball, Barbers Hill: He had the same number of hits between his junior and senior seasons after 13 games, but his batting average jumped from .132 to .343 and he hit a homer with six RBI this spring.”
Eric Ortiz, senior C, baseball, Robert E. Lee: The Ganders were turning things around and this catcher was the poster boy for that. He upped his batting average from .200 to .438 and had eight RBI in only eight games.
Jaden Meredith, senior, baseball, Barbers Hill: He pitched 14.2 innings this spring, going 2-0 with a -0.00 ERA after only throwing 1.2 innings the previous year.
