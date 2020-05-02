Crosby’s Jony Encinia led the way in area selections for the 2020 District 22-5A all-district boys soccer pick for the past season cut short to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Cougar senior was selected as the district’s Defensive Player of the Year to lead a contingent of Crosby players to earn honors.
On the first-team were Crosby seniors Godinez, Carlos Enamorado and Hugo Lopez while junior Ethan Rangel and sophomore Jose Gonzalez were GCM’s top picks.
Senior Efren Flores and junior Daniel Linares and sophomore David Serrato represented Robert E. Lee High School on the first team.
Second-team picks were GCM’s senior Gerardo Caltzontzin and junior Jonathan Roman, Crosby juniors Jake Greer and Daniel Hernandez and sophomores Tony Sanchez and Trevor Helburg.
REL’s juniors Andrew Macedo and Christian Marsiglia join senior Antonio Savedra on the second team.
