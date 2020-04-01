Spring football was expected to begin by mid-April for all football programs in the area and amid the COVID-19 pandemic that, as well as much of the 2020 season’s preparation has been put on ice.
The Goose Creek CISD, Barbers Hill, Crosby and Anahuac high schools are currently in a state of lockdown as all of them have shutdown classes and are taking a wait-and-see approach to even opening as soon/late as early May.
Goose Creek CISD was closed until April 10, but after Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration Tuesday keeping state schools closed until May 4, coaches are just trying to figure out their next steps. Some have put their sport on a major backburner.
“It’s tough to make any decisions right now,” Robert E. Lee football coach Tim Finn said. “We have to ride it out and hope it’s all taken care of by May, so it doesn’t impact next year. It would be awful for the kids and the communities. It’s already terrible for the spring sport people.”
Spring football and the big game to wrap it, is now close to becoming another victim of COVID-19.
“It’s playing it by ear, getting messages to kids, having positions coaches keep in touch with their guys and making sure everything is alright with them,” Finn said. “We want to make sure they are getting their academic and athletic work done and their families are OK.”
Goose Creek Memorial’s Shannon Carter believes preparation skills developed in the season can only help now.
“I believe health and safety are clearly the most important thing at the time and whatever time allotted to get prepared I believe every program across the state will hope there is some retention that carries over and you go from there,” Carter said.
“I, like so many other coaches am using the time to reflect and try and stay busy and talk to my kids and encourage them to stay active but safe.
“It’s about lots of family time and creative ways to talk to the kids to still teach, and watch film virtually as they can get tons of mental reps.”
Sterling’s head coach Robert Toomer says he has a plan in place if his team can get back on the field, but his concern first and foremost is the health and wellbeing of his team and staff.
“I’ve been doing this for 23 years, so it’s hard to turn it off, so I do think about (football),” Toomer said. “I am taking it with whatever the UIL, the governor and district decides. What we are dealing with is bigger than sports. It puts in perspective that family is first.
“Football is just a small portion and goes unnoticed because this is so much bigger. I talk to my own kids more the past two or three times more than I have in a year. I talk to them about six times a day right now.”
Anahuac’s head coach Greg Neece doesn’t hold much optimism for doors opening soon after President Trump declaration of extending social distancing through April prior to the governor’s declaration.
“I don’t see us going back to school actually,” Neece said. “How can you justify putting all those kids in one place? I don’t we’re going back to school until next school year. That’s based on surveying the whole situation.”
All Anahuac’s workout programs are posted online for the players, including a four-week program for boys and girls to stay-in-shape with “inside and outside” days.
Anahuac coaches are meeting via the phone and doing what they can in terms of depth charts and where to fill various positions. “We are hopeful we can get back, compete and see what happens,” Neece said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.