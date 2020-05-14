The City of Mont Belvieu is now making the necessary arrangements to reopen the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center Monday.
The facility’s hours will be adjusted to allow the building and equipment to be sanitized before open, midday, and at close. Eagle Pointe Recreation Center’s hours will be:
* Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (closed from 2 — 3 p.m. to sanitize)
* Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed from 1 – 2 p.m. to sanitize)
• Sunday noon – 5 p.m.
These hours will remain in effect until a larger occupancy and lower restrictions are allowed. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced which will also bring about some changes.
* The cardio & strength training room will be open at a 25% occupancy rate. This will allow for 30 members to be in the area at one time; 15 in the weight training area and 15 in the cardio fitness area. Overflow will be cued outside of the room 6 feet apart.
* Workouts will be limited to one hour.
* Members will need to wear gloves that cover the entire hand.
* Equipment will need to be wiped down and sanitized after use.
* Individuals need to maintain a 6-foot physical distance from others.
Some areas will remain closed despite the reopening of the facility. They include:
* Shower and locker facilities
* Group exercise classes; Studios A and B
* Child Watch
* Basketball Gym
* Racquetball Courts
* Lap Pool
* Wave Pool
Only current members of Eagle Pointe will be allowed to use the facility under current restrictions. New memberships or will not be issued and day passes will not be allowed. Membership dues will not be charged until June 1.
Residents can continue to find additional updates, departmental and service changes, and COVID-19 information at www.montbelvieu.net/coronavirus<https://www.montbelvieu.net/coronavirus>.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.