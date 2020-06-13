Texas Tech junior pitcher and former Barbers Hill baseball player Bryce Bonnin has a potential new home in his sport.
A professional one.
Bonnin was drafted 84th by the Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds of the National League in the third round of the league’s draft Thursday.
“I am going to sign with them,” Bonnin confirmed Friday. “It’s a good team and a great organization with a really good pitching coach who develops really good pitches. It was a really good offer and I was hearing through the draft that it was the best I was going to get and I jumped on it.
“It’s the opportunity to start my pro career and I am appreciative of my time at Tech and in Lubbock. They did a lot for me. Hopefully, in a couple of years, I can work my way to the big leagues.”
Bonnin’s was picked 795th overall in the 26th round of the 2017 draft by the Chicago Cubs coming out of high school.
“I couldn’t be happier with the way things turned out,” Bonnin said. “My advisor before the draft said I was expected to be between 60-85 and so I was picked where we thought I’d end up. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity the Reds have given me.”
Bonnin said he is already started to make connections with other fellow draftees, including some from the Houston area.
His first destination is unknown, but Bonnin is expected to get his physical done and then, “after that I have no clue,” and much of that has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My guess is that they send us to Florida or Arizona spring training facility and get acclimated to the system, but no specifics as of yet,” Bonnin said. “I would think we would intrasquad or a taxi squad for the guys who would play for the big league team. The big thing is the league just wants to get working.”
Bonnin said the contract is still being hammered out, but the specifics have been agreed upon and he won’t announce the details until everything is finalized and he officially signs.
Astros add pitching with top picks
The Houston Astros made four selections in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, selecting right-handed pitcher Alex Santos right-handed pitcher Tyler Brown, outfielder Zach Daniels and shortstop Shay Whitcomb.
Santos, 18, was drafted out of Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx, NY.
Brown, 21, pitched in seven games for Vanderbilt during his junior year prior to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA season, posting a 1-2 record with one save, a 2.53 ERA, four walks and 14 strikeouts.
During his 2019 sophomore season, Brown set a Vanderbilt single-season record with 17 saves. Brown’s 21 career saves at Vanderbilt are the second-most all-time in the school’s history.
Daniels, 21, appeared in 17 games in what was his junior year at Tennessee this season. In those games, he recorded a .357 batting average with four home runs and 18 RBI.
Whitcomb, 21, batted .333 with four doubles, five homers, 15 RBI and a 1.008 OPS in 20 games for the Division II University of California San Diego Tritons as a junior during the shortened 2020 season.
