Next stop for GCM hoops star: West Florida U.

By the skin of her teeth, Goose Creek Memorial senior Alex Haymon found a college home to continue her basketball career.
In the first week of March, Haymon, the District 22-5A Player of the Year, committed to West Florida University.
The Argonauts of the Gulf South Conference finished 8-20 this season, while Haymon was leading the GCM girls to a 21-15 record which included a second-place district finish and area round playoff berth.
The previous season, West Florida went 24-6 and advanced to the south regional semifinals of the national tournament.
“When I went to the visit, I actually got to watch a game,” Haymon said. “I was able to go into the locker room during the game and hear the coach talk and they treated me like family. That was it. They sold it very well. The campus was great.
“Florida is beautiful and there are beaches everywhere. It’s similar to Texas so there isn’t a lot of adjustments I have to do. It is a perfect fit for me.”
Yet, with the country in the middle of a coronavirus threat, it almost all didn’t come to be.
Ever since signing with West Florida and the subsequent COVID-19 pandemic led to the shut down of schools across the country, Haymon has had time to think about how lucky she was to have put her signature to paper.
“I’ve talked to my parents because when I posted my commitment, I had visited the school the week before,” Haymon said. “We had just gotten out of basketball season were trying to figure out a good time to get down there – we weren’t in a rush. We finally did and I realized that’s where I wanted to be and made my decision.
“A week later we were so glad we were able to get down because if not, I would have to do a virtual tour and it wouldn’t have been the same. At least I had a chance to get an actual first-hand experience of what it was like.”
The visit to Pensacola helped make the decision more seamless and admittedly, Haymon isn’t sure she wouldn’t have been so easy to sign without being able to take the university in.
“My dad kind of knew what the town was about, but he didn’t know the university,” Haymon said. “Florida was a place on my list I could see myself being. If I wasn’t able to visit, the decision would have been hard, but not super hard.”
Haymon enjoyed the game atmosphere when the Argonauts wrapped the season with a win over Valdosta State and she now hopes to make an impact once she gets acclimated to the next level.
But she will have the extra obstacle of becoming better prepared for college athletics when a pandemic screams of coach potato Olympic potential hazards.
“Right now, any challenge I had before as been overshadowed by being stuck in the house,” she said. “I used to have an offseason, but now I have to work with what I have here, and I am trying to keep myself busy. When I am not busy, I think about what I am eating because I don’t want to gain too much.
“I have to continue to work to be a better shape because high school shape is nothing like college shape. I have to do it myself now. I don’t have the gym, even in my neighborhood anymore.”
Haymon’s father, new GCM boys basketball coach Jamaal Haymon, believes that everything worked out for the best when it came to Alex’s road to Pensacola.
“We were really blessed,” Coach Haymon said. “When we went to West Florida, the COVID stuff hadn’t quite hit. I wasn’t sure she was going to commit, but she liked her visit. If we had been a week later, it would have been in limbo and I don’t know if she would signed and we had other schools that were calling.
“I am just ecstatic that we went at the time that we did. We probably wouldn’t have had anything right now as far as a decision.”
Haymon was denied her basketball banquet and the glory days of her final weeks walking the halls as a graduate-to-be.
“The good thing that came out of this, I have had quiet time to think to myself, develop new habits, routines and lifestyles,” Haymon said. “I am looking on the bright side. I am getter better about this challenge.”
One benefit has been lesser ‘let’s go out’ distractions that can keep a player from staying focused on the big picture.
“Before, at the end of the season I was like ‘I’m good’ I don’t have to worry about anything,” Haymon said. “I could just chill and was in a relaxed mood instead of getting in the grind mode. Now, I can’t be in a relaxed mode, because I have too much relax time and I have to get out. This is the beginning and I have to get ready for the next season.”
