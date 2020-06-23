The Barbers Hill Little League announced this weekend it will cancel the remainder of its spring/summer season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
League president Kevin Fleming noted that at least a half-dozen reported coronavirus cases within the players’ family populations which led to the season being shuttered.
The season began last week after being delayed a couple months with the pandemic shutting down most of the country, for good.
Fleming said the league has about 500 kids signed up to participate and with the parents included the community, over a thousand persons involved and that was too many to put at risk.
“We were at 675 kids before COVID-19,” Fleming said. “We had our first two weeks with one week of practice and we had one case where a parent said, ‘Look, I think I caught COVID.’ That was only during the practice time.
“Then we were getting close to opening week and the Friday before we had another person said ‘I got COVID and my kid has the potential for it because he is in the house.’ So I put them on a 14-day quarantine until they are free and clear.”
More reported cases came including a child who had been around a couple of teams after being exposed to a potential infected person and that forced the BHLL board’s hands.
“Saturday morning I had another coach call me and said he had a case too,” Fleming said. “We had our executive board phone meeting Saturday and discussed it all and a lot of arguments we decided it was time to pull the plug on it because it isn’t worth it.
“We have six cases already and have the potential for more by Wednesday or Thursday. Keep in mind the west side of Mont Belvieu had a 40 % increase of COVID cases within three days.”
Families will be refunded as much as $100 depending on the payment amount to enter the league or they could donate the money to the BHLL, according to Fleming.
He added some of the league’s monies went toward safety and cleaning precautions due to the pandemic.
Families paid as much as $200 to play this spring/summer with $175 payments made for early sign-ups. Additional siblings were able to signup at $150 fee.
“Most people are kind of cool with that,” Fleming said. “When the new season started we had them only pay $85 to start. We will pay them back that minus the uniforms which are like $10.”
Fleming said it should take a few weeks to get all refunds paid since the league had run out of checks so when a new order comes in they should everyone covered shortly afterward.
