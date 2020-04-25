The spring sports season has ended with no district titles, no state champions.
If anything, we should be proud of how our local high schools and their own soccer, baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track participants have handled this horrible finish to their seasons – especially the seniors.
Are they mad and upset? Yes, rightfully.
But have they handled it with aplomb and pragmatism? Absolutely. To a young man and woman, they all say that lives matter more than the games and they sincerely mean it.
Here is what likely was going to happen here if the coronavirus never struck.
Barbers Hill softball wins coveted state crown
It was quite the show for the Lady Eagles as a unified bunch of mostly younger players, led by a strong core of four seniors fought their way to a 4-1 win over Forney in the Class 5A state title game.
Jessica Mullins, Sophia Simpson and Samantha Landry combined to pitch seven innings of two-hit ball and the senior Mullins hit a rare pinch-hit homer to seal the deal.
RSS and Crosby softball make the playoffs
Both the Lady Rangers and Lady Cougars made big runs to get to the playoffs and advanced to the area and regional rounds respectively.
The talk was their combination of youth and returning talent pegged 2021 as a potential big campaign for both.
Sterling baseball did what? Well, what about Barbers Hill?
The Rangers and their talented head coach Adam Shibley delivered an amazing run to the District 21-6A title, got to the Class 6A regional finals and put up an amazing fight before losing in three games.
Barbers Hill used great pitching in the clutch and a series of five postseason games with five homeruns in each one to advance to the Class 5A semifinals before bowing out.
GCM girls soccer delivered on its promise. Some local boys teams did too
After surviving an amazing shootout win over a tough Barbers Hill girls team, the Goose Creek Memorial girls soccer team continued its dream season in style.
They managed to tie for the District 22-5A crown with a regular season wrap up win over Friendswood who would also fall to the Lady Patriots in the Regional semifinals to send GCM to the Region 3 final. There, the journey ended in a 1-0 loss, but going 27-2-1 was pretty awesome with plenty of talent coming back.
Also, Robert E. Lee and Ross S. Sterling boys made the 5A and 6A playoffs and each went to regional quarterfinals so not bad for two talented teams either.
Tennis, golf and track dominated Earth U2
Wow, local tennis squads from Barbers Hill and Sterling, track teams from Goose Creek CISD were so dominant and Barbers Hill golf were so hot as all of those teams saw big time performances in regionals and many qualified for state spots.
Even the teams that were up-and-coming saw great success and plenty of state hardware was brought home.
They made the Baytown-area and its surrounding communities rejoice in happiness and all was right with the world.
The 2020 seniors will be remembered not for just wins and losses, but who they were before and during this crisis.
All of you are our champions.
Alan Dale is the sports editor for The Baytown Sun. He can be reached at alan.dale@baytownsun.com.
