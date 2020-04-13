Woods, Water & Wildlife: Where’s the fish?

Little Lake Alan Henry south of Lubbock became popular a few years ago for producing “Lunker” largemouth bass. It took a break for a few years but dominated this year by yielding two of the four 13-pounders entered in the Toyota ShareLunker competition. Although the Lunker Class competition ended March 31, anyone catching an eight-pound or heavier largemouth can still enter the competition for prizes. Photo by J. Jefferson.