Some would argue that the world needs to go on while most of it has gone dark when COVID-19 hit the light switch down.
Terrorism tries to paralyze people by striking fear and forcing them to decide to run and hide or stand and fight.
At least, you have some idea where they are coming from.
This pandemic means a friend, a relative, a spouse, a child or even an unassuming stranger can deliver you a death sentence.
One you or they never saw coming.
Kind of like a flying tackle from the blindside that rocks an NFL wide receiver.
That’s how the league appears to see this pandemic – business as usual as they plan to go ahead with this month’s draft, but also, they are all aboard expanding the playoff field this winter and heck, 17-game seasons beginning as early as 2021.
Consider there is a chance that if the coronavirus pandemic continues to strangle this world as we know it, a football – college or pro – may not even kickoff this calendar year. Of course, NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell – you remember him: the only one who ever had anything really deflated – will do whatever he can to make sure the league makes its money.
It’s always about money and nowhere is it more evident than in the No Fun League.
So, let’s make a longer season of games that last over three hours – unnecessarily – to watch more bad tackling, worse officiating and likely some more lackluster football.
In fairness to the NFL, at least the postseason games can trend toward the competitive side. That doesn’t mean the games aren’t badly played competitive games. I have seen teams with a combined one win “compete.”
Yes, we saw the upsets in the playoffs last year – New England and Baltimore comes to mind – and there will be more with the new No. 2 vs. No. 7 “wildcard” game. Of course, telling a No. 2 seed they are playing a wildcard game to begin with is a joke in of itself.
Members of my management team have said it would have made more sense to have eight teams play it out in a quarterfinal round. Four quadruple headers would be fine for the zealot Americans – PLEASE stop trying to convince yourselves that the NFL has any serious standing outside of North America: it doesn’t – and quite frankly create a fair playing mojo.
Think of the playoff fields that have byes for top seeds – like the NFL: In most of them, you see a lot of upsets because many believe a wildcard winner gets its flex on early and momentum carries into a game with a team that was resting for two weeks.
Also, there is precedence: The NBA playoffs are atrocious. Almost every year you see one, maybe two, good first round series that is usually full of emphatic sweeps. Hockey still maintains some suspense, but only because a hot goalie is bigger than a fiery quarterback or LeBron James. I remember when the NCAA hoops tournament was a 48-team bracket. Upsets galore. Now with it’s watered down version, it’s an eyestrain to watch.
The point is, the more you water a playoff down, the worse it will become.
If we had 14 playoff teams in 2019, we would have had a horribly ugly 8-8 Pittsburgh team and a decent, but inconsistent 9-7 Los Angeles Rams team.
The only good thing we might have seen is a physical Steelers team upset the finesse Chiefs which I would have not minded.
Still, the result of this decision was to bring a mediocre team a playoff game to make more money while punishing a second-place team by having them start a round earlier, while an almost equally good top seed gets a bye?
No one ever accused the NFL of being run by geniuses.
Many of you will be stoked to get more playoff football.
But a Rams vs. Packers “wildcard” game?
Pass.
Alan Dale is the sports editor for The Baytown Sun. He can be reached at alan.dale@baytownsun.com.
