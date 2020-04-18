It was supposed to be the weekend that the 33rd annual Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals presented by Pennzoil, the single largest sporting event in the greater Houston area at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown was supposed to take place.
The current COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a national shutdown of large gatherings, including all sporting events, had all to do with it.
However, with Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement he hopes to restart the state’s economy – with a pending April 27 update - that could mean a potential reigniting of the race could be a reality this spring.
For now, small outdoor gatherings at state parks does not allow the wiggle room for a race day.
Until a decision to relieve even more restriction and its machinations are made, Park General Manager Seth Angel addressed the issue with fans via an open letter on the facility’s website.
An NHRA decision following Abbott’s press conference Friday has not been announced.
“Very early on, heeding the advice of local, state and national government officials, we postponed our race and immediately began working with NHRA hierarchy to secure a new spot in the revised 2020 schedule,” Angel said. “Although it’s been an unprecedented moment in history, we can all clearly see the health benefits of avoiding any large gatherings to help limit people’s exposure to COVID-19.
“Although we are extremely hopeful the tide will turn and things will return to normal before our new race weekend of June 12-14, I want to be as transparent as possible in saying there is a chance we will not be allowed to race by then.”
Angel went on to write that should social distancing remain in order past the point where a race can be safely held a race in June, NHRA has a second make-up date set aside for Oct. 9-11.
“Like you, we hope that one won’t be necessary, but it’s good to know it’s there if we need to push the schedule back again,” Angel said. “Either way, I can speak with confidence in telling all of our future guests we will
be ready to hold a very safe event, be it in June or in October. We have maintained our full staff here and we’ve spent a good portion of this down-time putting measures in place to make sure all public areas will be sanitized to the highest degree both before and during any future national events.
“In fact, we have contingency plans for many eventualities, and I assure you we will meet and exceed any recommendations public officials may put in place for future gatherings of large groups.”
Angel remains in contact with city and county officials regarding health and well-being issues.
“When Texas Governor Greg Abbott and our leadership here in Chambers County says we’re good to go, that’s when we’ll get back to racing,” Angel said. “As for the ticket situation, I again want to be very clear, we will always put our customers first. To that end, any ticket(s) already purchased for our event will be honored at 100 percent face value whenever the race is held.
“If the new dates present a conflict and you cannot attend this year’s race, the full value of the tickets can be applied towards 2021.”
If a refund is necessary, Angel said the park can honor the request.
“It is our express wish that the sweet smell of nitro will be hanging in the air at Houston Raceway Park very soon,” Angel said. “Until then, we pray for the health and safety of you and your families.”
For any additional information call 281-383-7223.
