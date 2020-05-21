Michael Williams has come home again – sort of.
The newly minted Goose Creek Memorial volleyball coach – approve by the Goose Creek CISD school board Monday - has returned to Baytown where he once attended Lee College and lived for a few years before embarking on a long and mostly enjoyable coaching ride.
Williams comes to GCM – which went 35-15 last year and made it to the bi-district round of the playoffs – from Huffman Hargrave where he was an assistant for three straight Class 4A Region 3 semifinal qualifiers in the same number of years in the position.
He was an assistant at Kingwood Park from 2012-2016 and prior to that, he worked at Crosby as the head coach from 2018-2011, taking the Lady Cougars to three straight area round playoff appearances in his first three seasons there. Crosby won two district titles in 2009-2010.
“My boys go to Barbers Hill, so I wasn’t looking for a job that took me out of this area,” Williams said. “I looked around when good jobs would open up and would throw my name in. I had a good job at both Kingwood and Huffman. When I heard Coach Veen took the Barbers Hill job I put my resume in that day. I graduated from Dayton … I know Baytown and everything.
“When I was at Crosby that’s when GCM first opened up, so I have been familiar with their program from the very beginning. I had been wanting to be a head coach again.”
He also led Gilmer for three years and took them to the Class 3A regional final round and went to state with Carthage before that.
He coached at Panola College in Carthage before launching his high school career at Hempstead.
His days as an assistant were welcome ones as he enjoyed just coaching and not doing all the paperwork.
He admits to not knowing much about the GCM team, having played against them in an early season tournament last fall. Williams’ crew won in two competitive games.
“There is no magic technique that is going to make us be a better volleyball team,” Williams said. “We are just going to outwork people, be disciplined on the court and play the right way. The game starts with ball control and defense. Those are things we are going to have to be good at.
“If we have the ball control to sustain it, we are going to run as fast an offense as we can. We ought to be able to do what I want to do. I am so fired up.”
