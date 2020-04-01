The NCAA Division I Council has voted to allow colleges to provide spring sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.
Members also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who had been in their last year of eligibility who decide to stay. In a nod to the financial uncertainty faced by higher education, the Council vote also provided schools with the flexibility to give students the opportunity to return for 2020-21 without requiring that athletics aid be provided at the same level awarded for 2019-20. This flexibility applies only to student-athletes who would have exhausted eligibility in 2019-20.
Schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.
Division I rules limit student-athletes to four seasons of competition in a five-year period. The Council’s decision allows schools to self-apply waivers to restore one of those seasons of competition for student-athletes who had competed while eligible in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 spring season.
The Council also will allow schools to self-apply a one-year extension of eligibility for spring-sport student-athletes, effectively extending each student’s five-year clock by a year.
This decision was especially important for student-athletes who had reached the end of their five-year clock in 2020 and saw their seasons end abruptly.
“It’s obviously huge,” Texas Tech junior pitcher and Barbers Hill alum Bryce Bonnin said. “The seniors still get to compete for that final season. Some people think it will be a problem because of scholarships and players on the team – people coming, going or staying. You are giving the athletes what they deserve. They worked for it.
“It’s different than professional athletes because they can play until they don’t want to. We have a limited time here. I am glad the NCAA chose to go that route. It’s the right move morally.”
Bonnin, who holds realistic pro baseball prospects, also believes this can only benefit his draft status.
“Now I have leverage,” he said. “I can say ‘you will pay me what I want, or I am going back to school for my junior year.’ If you go back for a senior year, you won’t make any money, so I am very happy that they gave this to all athletes and not just the seniors. We’ve all worked hard, but if it had been only for the seniors, I would have understood.”
