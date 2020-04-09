With fitness centers and gymnasiums shut down for an extended period of time, as the COVID-19 pandemic remains a prevalent threat, many are turning to home exercise routines to keep in shape.
However, some who may not have that much experience in exercise and knowing the proper methods to stay in shape and in one piece while doing so, might need a helping hand.
Cameron Young, offensive line coach for the Goose Creek Memorial football team and its strength and conditioning leader, and Travis Janeway, coordinator for Performance Course at Barbers Hill, have suggestions or persons of any ages that want to stay in shape while trying to stay well during this trying time.
“Keys to training during this time when you may be more sedentary than usual is to stay adequately hydrated throughout the day, take an extra 1-2 minutes to get warmed up, finish the workout with something very challenging, and stretch with emphasis on hip flexors and hamstrings which tend to feel tight after long periods of sitting,” Janeway said.
Young wants people to focus on a good warmup before a workout.
“You go into the workout as long as our bodies are warmed up,” Young said. That can be accomplished if you walk down your street and back, walk down 100 yards and jog back, walk down and jog halfway back and go high knees. The younger kids don’t need as much of a warmup since their bodies are more active all the time so a quick run around and jumping jacks. The older people get, their joints are aged more and need a little more blood flow in them.
“A good warmup happens when you are sweating. It is all based on your fitness level.”
A strong warmup does not require a stretching routine prior to the workout, but Young says it is needed after a total session is wrapped up.
Sometimes the DIY approach can go wrong, something the two men are focused on avoiding.
“Correct form is the No. 1 concern,” Janeway said. “We’ve got a YouTube channel with an extensive library of both weight room and speed/agility movements. Its’ a great place to see and then do. We also hyperlink all our recommended movements on our training templates.
“No. 2, athletes may start running out of ideas for what to do or quitting before they start because they don’t know how to execute. In other words, feeling helpless at home.”
The YouTube Channel is http://youtube.com/performancecourse and they have also put together a six-week, virtual, and interactive program that shows what can be done in the weight room, garage, or living room settings.
A third concern is athletes feeling alone in a quarantine environment.
“The Elite Training Academy has set social media on fire in recent days,” Janeway said. “Record your workouts or take pictures and share with teammates and coaches to build community, to have some fun Tewith it all, and hold other accountable.”
Both men agree that staying active during this time is essential.
“Balance that with safety precautions against COVID-19, of course,” Janeway said. “What fit people know, is their activity level and workouts make them mentally sharper. Lots of brain experts, like Jim Kwik, support this as well. For athletes specifically, getting your workouts in keeps you competing whether you know it or not. Your competition thanks you when you miss a workout.”
Young said that during these days where people may not be moving around as much while trying to stay alive. He also warns people in using safety measures when creating any type of home system and maintain a healthy diet including portion control and establishing a steady burn of meals through small snacks.
“It’s about everybody staying safe as far as the conditions in which they are working out,” Young said. “It’s huge to stay active. You are promoting muscle and bone strength and joint flexibility. If you are to be a couch potato, you will slowly rot within your body.
“With this situation we are at home not meeting our normal energy output.”
