The City of Mont Belvieu is ready to go when it comes to helping citizens get back into working out during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
With city and gym facilities able to resume operation Monday, Mont Belvieu is ready to get everything in place to open the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center (12430 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu) within the guidelines established by the State of Texas and the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“We’re excited to welcome our members back to the Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex,” Dustin Schubert, City of Mont Belvieu Parks and Recreation Director, said. “We have taken extreme measures to ensure the sanitation and safety of our facility and will be following the guidelines set out by the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As we reopen the facility, we will be going above and beyond to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. But we’re relying on our members to do the same. By following the established guidelines, we can work together to maintain a safe and healthy place for everyone to exercise. If we can do this, it will allow for expanding our hours and opportunities as we go through the governor’s plan.”
The center will be open up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed from 2-3 p.m. for sanitizing) Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays (closed from 1-2 p.m. for sanitizing) and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
These hours will remain in effect until a larger occupancy and lower restrictions are allowed.
A number of conditions must be met by members (see Thursday’s story Eagle Pointe prepares to reopen at baytownsun.com) including the limiting of workouts to one hour and remaining six-feet apart when waiting in the overflow cue outside the building.
Members will need to wear gloves that cover the entire hand as outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s GA-18 order.
Equipment will need to be wiped down and sanitized by members after each use.
While operating under restrictions, only current members of Eagle Pointe Recreation Center will be allowed to utilize the facility. New memberships will not be issued, and individuals interested in purchasing a day pass will not be allowed. The City of Mont Belvieu will not begin charging membership dues again until June 1.
Mont Belvieu Communications and Marketing Director Brian Ligon said from what he knows, local retailers have reported that citizens have been very supporting and cooperative when working within restrictions so he believes the same will be evident at the rec center.
“There are reasons for them and if we want things to continue to move forward that they do the things to keep flattening the curve if it’s comfortable or natural for us or not,” Ligon said.
“We are going to do our part of provide them a good environment to get the exercise they need.”
Ligon noted that even before COVID-19 that rec center users “got it” and were very conscientious about making sure they cleaned up after their usage on machines and with weights.
“It didn’t take a pandemic for people to do it before this,” Ligon said. “People will adhere to it. That’s just based on what I’ve seen as a member.”
For questions or additional information contact bligon@montbelvieu.net or 281-974-0384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.