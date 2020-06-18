The Barbers Hill baseball team celebrated three collegiate signings involving members of the recent graduating class of Eagles Tuesday night.
Greg Smith and Josh Herrera are off to Coastal Bend College in Alice, a two-year school, and Brae Brantley is signed and sealed to play at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.
The three young men enjoyed a nice evening with teammates and family in a small gathering to find a positive light in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brantley is heading to San Antonio to pitch.
“A guy who pitched here my sophomore year – Brett Vasquez – he’s there,” Brantley said noting he knows other future teammates there. “It just feels like home. They haven’t announced yet (if there will be classes), but I am hoping and looking forward to the fall. It shows me that I have a direction.”
Herrera will also be expected to do work from the bump and play third base and has friends and family down that way which helps.
He too is concerned about the potential of school being open in the fall.
“They haven’t sent any information yet, but we should be in the fall, we just don’t know what time,” Herrera said. “It helped a lot with senior year stopping. I could have had chances at other schools, but once I got them, I felt better.”
Smith, the Eagles catcher will be behind the dish for Coastal Bend.
“I feel like it’s a good fit for me and it’s a good school,” Smith said. “I don’t think I am going to be rusty, but I might have missed out on some repetition, but I have still been working at it. Summer ball will definitely help. We just have to get back into things.
“I feel like I earned that, but if I hadn’t had anywhere to go and (the virus) happened to? I don’t know what I would have done.”
All three players agreed that the Eagles, who were 11-2 when their season shutdown, would have “gone far” in the postseason.
“We were special,” Brantley said.
