Social distancing has been the expectation for Goose Creek CISD schools during the first week back on the training fields and courts since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down school activities in March.
Robert E. Lee, Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial High School teams are working trying to get in shape while also respecting the looming threat of a virus.
So far, the reviews have been positive on how these workouts have been executed and the level of performance coaches have been able to garner from their athletes.
“Our coaches do a great job and care about athletes’ health at all time,” GCCISD Athletic Director Dr. Bernard Mulvaney said. “They are focused on it. That’s why athletics is a family.”
It was quite a welcome for new GCM softball coach Rachel Smith as she not only had to prepare her new program, but also do it under the specter of increased expectations.
“Everything is operating smoothly,” Smith said. “The girls have adapted and adhered to the protocols put in place. In sports, adapting is the norm. We are thankful for the opportunity to get out on the field and get better each day, as a team. The girls have shown a lot of grit this week and we are excited to see all the growth in weeks to come.”
Social distancing be danged, Smith is finding a way to get closer to her girls on the field.
“It is going great and the girls are truly buying in to our vision for the program,” Smith said. “We have already seen lots of progress within these past four days and focusing on getting better one day at a time.”
Roman Huizar’s GCM girls
soccer team returned to the pitch Thursday, almost three months after a historic 21-1-1 season was halted due to the pandemic.
“We had 25 girls show up,” Huizar said. “In regard to the protocols, it does require some creativity on the coaching side of planning, but there are ways to get our workouts and at the same abide by protocols to the best of our ability. Having been away from each other for the past few months the girls came in and were ready to work and get back on the field with one another.
“It was good to be out there coaching again.”
Over at Stallworth Stadium, Sterling teams were back at it and stressing regularly the importance of social distancing while also trying to get closer to their athletic goals.
“We have several social distancing protocols in place,” Sterling girls soccer coach Clyde Messiah said. “Athletes must stay six-feet apart within groups, and different groups must be at least 10-feet apart. For the most part. It’s not too difficult to deal with; being on the turf field we use the hash marks and yard lines. Although we do have to monitor them a little more during water breaks – that’s when they tend to gravitate together more.
“Having to stay 6 feet apart means that we can’t scrimmage or do any scrimmage-like drills, but it’s giving us an opportunity to focus on fundamentals. It’s not the most ideal situation, but our coaching staff and athletes have been happy just to be back on the field and back together after three months.”
