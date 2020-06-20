Semi-professional basketball – or minor league - is coming to Baytown next spring.
The Baytown Bobcats are the newest entry to be unveiled as a member of the startup National Basketball League – United States, which is based in Houston.
The NBL-US is the only professional basketball league in the United States with an official partnership internationally when it signed an agreement with the NBL-Philippines in December 2019. The NBL’s flagship league is set in Australia and has feeder partnerships with Dubai, Israel, Bahamas, Antigua-Barbuda, and Jamaica. The NBL-US will have twelve teams next season in three states, Texas, Georgia, and Florida.
Kevin Williams Sr., the President of Basketball Operations for the NBL-US, is ecstatic about the league’s prospects.
It tipped off operations this spring, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered the NBL’s plans. That led to choosing Baytown as a league participant.
“We played our first five weeks of this season, but the COVID hit and we decided to shut everything down,” Williams said. “I feel Baytown is a strong sports community and the local support the team will receive will be great.”
The new season is set to begin April 9 and run through August with each team playing a 22-game schedule with playoffs immediately following. The championship series is Aug. 8-9.
The NBL-US helps players 17-and-up continue their basketball careers. For the high school graduate, the NBL gives them a chance to play if they are not offered a collegiate scholarship.
The league provides video of all games, up-to-date statistics and a player profile to help players advance their careers.
Players will get paid $800-1,500 a month depending on experience and ability.
“We have corporate partners and each team has an ownership group, so they are responsible for the payment of the gyms, travel, fees and things like that,” Williams said.
Each team will carry 10 players, with room for two players from the NBL-US International partners.
The plan is to have half the players come from the Baytown area and the surrounding vicinity.
Thomas Williams Jr. was tabbed the President of Basketball Operations for the Bobcats and is a resident and local businessman of Baytown working as a life insurance agent by day and a truck driver at night while being a father, ‘for 24 hours, seven days a week.’
“I always have been looking for an opportunity to get a hold in sports: I am an avid sports fan,” Thomas Williams said.
“It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The international possibilities were very intriguing and do something in the area that had not been done. There is a whole lot of talent in Houston and the surrounding areas and get a chance to showcase that here locally and globally.”
The Bobcats will join eight other teams in San Antonio on April 8-9 in the NBL2k20 Showcase, a two-day event featuring teams from Houston, Galveston, Humble, Lafayette, Louisiana, Marietta, Georgia, and the site hosts.
Williams said that Baytown is expected to attend, but the roster is not yet full.
“We have six players there so far,” Williams said. “But none of them are local yet. We are looking for some local guys. We are looking for a head coach.”
Williams said the Bobcats will aim to play at Lee College, but the details and agreements have not been ironed out.
Other league teams are in Atlanta, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida and another from the Houston area in North Shore.
The league will play under the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) rules and regulations.
To learn more about the Bobcats visit www.baytownbobcats.com or email Thomas Williams@williamsbaytownbobcats.com.
Tryouts for the team will be announced soon and information about the league can be found at https://thenblus.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.