During her high school years, Gabby Cantu learned her fair share about adversity.
Knee injuries suffered in her freshman and senior years at Goose Creek Memorial robbed her of precious time on the basketball court and softball diamond. Despite the setbacks, she was able to showcase her abilities and earn a scholarship to San Jacinto Junior College where she will play softball.
“They have one of the best JUCO programs and they do a good job of transferring their players out to four-year schools,” Cantu said.
The program has made a habit of going to the World Series, earning trips in three of the last four years leading into the 2020 coronavirus shortened season. Cantu, who played a number of positions for GCM, will suit up as a centerfielder for the Coyotes.
“I like going and getting the ball and I like using my speed and using my arm,” she said. “It is a lot of fun.
“I am being recruited as a gap-hitter, but I am working on my power.”
Cantu suffered her most recent knee injury early in the basketball season, two days after signing a letter of intent to play for San Jacinto. She had wanted to have a signing ceremony with teammates, but the virus had other plans.
Forced to sit on the bench, she used her abilities in other ways, helping her teammates with her mind and experience. She was also able to rely on lessons learned from rehabbing her knee from her freshman year.
“I knew what I was looking at, I knew what to do and I had to more things to do better, she said. “I am must farther along and progressing faster. I am in a much better place. I was in a really bad place mentally when it first happened. I realized I had to get through it.
“It was hard, but it was a really good experience both times. I have always been a natural leader on the field, and I have learned to put my leadership in other things to teach and help my teammates and motivate. It helped me appreciate my teammates a lot more.”
Cantu plans on studying to become an accounting major with the goal of either becoming a budget analyst for an NFL franchise for a softball coach.
Her immediate goal is to use San Jac to springboard her softball career to the Division-1 level.
