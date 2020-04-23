The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District will close the J.J. Mayes Wildlife Trace at the Wallisville Lake Project on April 23 in order to improve the west non-overflow dam road to increase public safety.
“The road has been heavily damaged by numerous storms over the past few years and by the ever increasing number of visitors to the area,” said Eric Angle, Lead Ranger for the Wallisville Lake Project.
Located west of the Trinity River, the J.J. Mayes Wildlife Trace consists of roads, trails, boardwalks and picnic facilities designed to allow nature observers to experience both marsh and river bank habitats. Both casual and experienced nature observers can find interesting things to explore at the Trace.
“We expect to complete construction of the J.J. Mayes Wildlife Trace in 90 days,” said Angle. “We’ll post updates as necessary.”
For more information about the Wallisville Lake Project Office, call (409) 389-2285 or visit the office’s site online at http://www.swg.usace.army.mil/Locations/WallisvilleLakeProjectOffice.aspx.
