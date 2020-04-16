The coronavirus epidemic (aren’t you tired of seeing these words?) has created a barren sports landscape. Society has started settling for glorified games of horse, shot in the backyard of athlete’s homes. Are you not entertained?
Me neither.
But like an oasis in the middle of a desert, the NFL Draft is right around the corner. In one week, we will see our favorite NFL teams stock up for a Super Bowl run amidst amazing highlights and analysis. Chicken soup for the starved sports lover’s soul.
That is the carrot. Here is the stick.
Can you really be excited as a Texan fan with Bill O’Brien pulling the strings? Few could recommend the music to One Shining Moment as background to his offseason moves. It is almost like he dug my fantasy football league draft notes out of the trash from three years ago like he was in Animal House dumpster diving for a test.
You got the wrong information buddy.
David Johnson would have been a great pick-up back in the day. But in 2020, not as the centerpiece of a trade for (the great DeAndre Hopkins. Brandin Cooks is a great playmaking receiver kind of like that Will Fuller guy. Problem is both have lingering health issues that make it hard to pencil them into your lineup week in and week out.
As a result of the Woods trade, the Texans have one second round pick instead of two in what is perceived as a talent-rich receiver draft. That cheaper salary might have come in handy with extensions on the horizon for Laremy Tunstil and Deshaun Watson. You figuring on one of those inheriting JJ Watt’s money?
Oh yeah, speaking of health issues and salary cap, how much tread does this beloved Bayou City Icon have left on the tires?
Given the pass rush’s 31 sacks and some lingering secondary issues, the Texans should go defensive in the draft.
The first pick will be in the second round which means you have to wait until April 24 to see the first pick, barring a trade. Texan fans have probably seen enough trades for this offseason.
There are all kind of names thrown into the Texan slot. You have seen A.J. Terrell, a cornerback from Clemson, Damon Arnette, cornerback from Ohio State and Curtis Weaver from Boise State to name a couple. That typically means it will be none of those prospects.
Throughout the draft, keep an eye on the defense at all three levels and the offensive line. The Texans have signed a couple of free agents to bolster Watson’s protection but as this franchise quarterback goes, so goes Houston.
Feel free to riot in the streets (remember social distancing rules) if the Texans draft a wide receiver with their first pick.
The Cowboys on the other hand will probably not draft a wide receiver with their first round pick. Dallas re-signed its top wide receiver in Amari Cooper and will probably look at depth in the position later on in the draft.
Areas of concern remain the defense, which played mainly on reputation than results last season.
Now that the NFL has relaxed its marijuana rules, Randy Gregory can reach his potential without being banned every other year. As for Aldon Smith coming back after a four-year absence? It kind of makes K’Lavon Chaisson of LSU and former North Shore product look better and better. Zack Braun is also a wild card in the first round. Should the Cowboys trade back, look for a lineman to replace Travis Frederick, who retired to health concerns or bolster themselves at cornerback.
Either way, it’s kind of funny given the two team’s track records of late. With Jerry Jones, the Cowboys have a better general manager than the Texans in Bill O’Brien. Hopefully, we will get to see if O’Brien is a better coach this season than newly hired Mike McCarthy for Dallas.
Michael Pineda is the assistant managing editor for The Baytown Sun. He can be reached at 281-425-8020 or michael.pineda@baytownsun.com.
