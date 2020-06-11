The top two sports moments of 2019-2020 were the ultimate dichotomy: One was about a bright and shining future and the other left the next years and decades in a state of limbo.
What the COVID-19 pandemic and the building of new turf fields at Goose Creek CISD offered was a glimpse at the potential long-term effects on local sports for years and to come and means the two were the Baytown Sun’s No. 1 and No. 2 Moments of the Year.
No. 2 – COVID-19 shuts sports down
In reality the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 did more than shut down the sports world and the planet in large measure starting in March, it left it with many unanswered questions
Many believe the long-term benefits will be a generation of kids that have gone through adversity and learned to come out better for it.
“We’re constantly changing, we’re constantly recreating ourselves based on the newest guidance from TEA to the UIL from the governor’s office,” Goose Creek CISD athletic director Dr. Bernard Mulvaney said. “I have put plans together and saying, ‘this is how we are going to attack this based on these guidelines.’ My plan is to make sure that everything is safe.”
Mulvaney admits that the district should feel more confident than when the pandemic first hit.
“You can go crazy trying to figure out every contingency,” Mulvaney said. “We were meeting with our athletes trying to tell them what to expect come (Monday). We did a lot of legwork behind the scenes.”
In recent days, high school sports have begun workouts under new mandates.
“As we move forward, we will be practicing a new norm and follow new standards,” Barbers Hill girls basketball coach Bryan Harris said. “Just like in athletics when we lose, we use it as a lesson learned. Hopefully, we as a country can use our negative experience and turn it into a positive.”
For some, the memory of the shutdown will be sketched in memory.
“I remember meeting with our team after playing that Thursday night on March 12 - it seems like a lifetime ago,” GCM baseball coach Brian Williams said. “I was seeing teams walk off the field in the middle of the game. We always tell our kids to practice and play like there is no tomorrow, no promises no guarantees. To make the most of it every day. That has not rung truer than now. I feel that this has taught everyone not to take things for granite. But this is bigger than baseball this is about family and life.”
No. 1 New Turf Fields at GCCISD
What gives the new turf fields at the Goose Creek CISD High Schools an edge over COVID-19 is the impact of the renovations are much more objective compared to a virus with long-term effects still relatively unknown.
“The turf fields have and will change the game for our athletic programs for years to come,” GCM football coach Shannon Carter said. “It allows you to not be as impacted negatively when it rains and that eliminates postponements and opportunities to allow the middle schools to have a facility as well during bad weather. We were in the midst (when the shut down occurred) of putting on a huge baseball tournament that I believe will grow in size and become an even more prestigious annual tournament. The turf fields have been and will be a game changer because it tells our kids and community how committed we are.”
For teams like Sterling High School baseball, the new look fields make a desire to play for a school squad even more appealing.
“Our new turf field is something that our players, parents, and coaches take pride in and look forward to stepping on every day,” RSS head coach Adam Shibley said. “It’s a field that people want to play on and use. The phone calls about usage from surrounding schools and coaches happened almost immediately after opening. It’s a place we can not only practice baseball but also go through our workout routines. It puts us ahead, in facilities, of most the schools and on par with our closest neighboring schools. Still to this day, when I pull up to the ballpark, it’s hard to believe that those facilities are ours.”
Mulvaney is proud that GCCISD has become forward thinking with only Robert E. Lee’s baseball waiting for its turf field.
“Having every field with turf, we are the first multi-high school district in the Houston area to have that,” Mulvaney said. “We are the trendsetters. It will limit our coaches and our athletes from missing academic time because of various rain out issues and rescheduling. We know what our schedule is and it’s not going to change.”
It also changes the amount of manpower hours put on to coaches’ burdens in field upkeep.
“The athletes are going to have coaches have more time to focus on them,” Mulvaney said.
